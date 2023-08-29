Sponsored Links
Celebrity Cruises Making 4 Changes, Removes Gratuities From All Included Packages

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises, a premium cruise line operated by Royal Caribbean Group, has announced four changes that will go into effect on October 4, 2023.
celebrity beyond

The four changes being made by Celebrity Cruises on October 4, 2023 are as follows.

Newly purchased All Included packages purchased on or after October 4 will include the following amenities, Classic Drinks and Basic Wi-Fi for all guests in the stateroom. These inclusions will continue to provide a significant savings of $200–$800 per person compared to onboard pricing. Gratuities will no longer be included in this package.

New reservations in The Retreat made after October 4, 2023 will enjoy Premium Drinks, Premium Wi-Fi, and The Retreat amenity access for all guests in the stateroom as a part of their elevated Suite experience

Also starting on October 4, guests who book an AquaClass stateroom will now enjoy a choice of two rates: an All Included rate or a No Perk rate. This new offering gives guests the choice of easily adding the All Included Classic Drinks and Basic Wi-Fi at time of booking or a more customizable a la carte option.

A fourth change will affect travel agents. Starting October 4, newly created groups will include Celebrity’s updated All Included offering of their most popular amenities: a Classic Drink Package and Basic Wi-Fi.

From August 29, 2023, through October 31, 2023, existing groups will be eligible for the original three amenities (Drinks, Wi-Fi, Tips), provided the space within the existing group is named by October 31, 2023.

All Included” Pricing applies to cruises booked and departing on or after October 4, 2023, excluding Galapagos cruises, in an inside through AquaClass stateroom (“Eligible Bookings”).

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
