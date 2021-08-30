Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean Offering Balcony Cabins for the Price of Oceanview

Royal Caribbean Offering Balcony Cabins for the Price of Oceanview

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Royal Caribbean is offering balcony cabins for the price of oceanview cabins on one of their cruise ships for the next month.

From now until September 30, 2021, you can book a balcony cabin on Navigator of the Seas for the price of an oceanview when the cruise ship sails three and four night cruises to the Mexican Riviera later this year.

Navigator of the Seas offers everything from the longest water coaster at sea to 10 different dining options.  The ship also has a resort style pool and prices start at just $169* per person.  View Prices on Cruises on Navigator of the Seas

This deal is good for cruises that depart from late November 2021 through June 2022.  Navigator of the Seas will begin sailing in November from Los Angeles with three and four night cruises to Mexico.  The three night cruises will visit Ensenada and the four night cruises will add a second port stop at Catalina Island.

Sponsored Links

*Prices are per person, cruise only, based on double occupancy in interior stateroom and in U.S. dollars.

Offer applies to select sailings departing between November 26, 2021 – June 27, 2022.

For complete terms and details of this special deal from Royal Caribbean, contact your local travel professional or visit RoyalCaribbean.com.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean Offering Balcony Cabins for the Price of Oceanview
Previous articleAnother Cruise Line Changes Requirements to Cruise
Next articleOceania Cruises Is the Latest Cruise Line to Resume Sailings

RELATED ARTICLES

Royal Caribbean

The Largest Cruise Ship Ever Built Completes Sea Trials

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas, the largest cruise ship ever built, has completed its first set of sea trials as the vessel moves...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

One of Royal Caribbean’s Largest Cruise Ships Returns to Service

Ben Souza -
One of Royal Caribbean's largest cruise ships, Harmony of the Seas, returned to service this week when the vessel began to sail from Barcelona,...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Bringing Back Popular WOW Sale

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean is bringing back their popular WOW Sale as they continue to restart cruises on more of their cruise ships. Royal Caribbean's biggest, boldest...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,208FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe
Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Royal Caribbean

The Largest Cruise Ship Ever Built Completes Sea Trials

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas, the largest cruise ship ever built, has completed its first set of sea trials as the vessel moves...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

One of Royal Caribbean’s Largest Cruise Ships Returns to Service

Ben Souza -
One of Royal Caribbean's largest cruise ships, Harmony of the Seas, returned to service this week when the vessel began to sail from Barcelona,...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Bringing Back Popular WOW Sale

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean is bringing back their popular WOW Sale as they continue to restart cruises on more of their cruise ships. Royal Caribbean's biggest, boldest...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Video Construction Update of the World’s Largest Cruise Ship

Ben Souza -
The world's largest cruise ship, Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas, is currently under construction at the Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France....
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

The Largest Cruise Ship Ever Built Completes Sea Trials

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas, the largest cruise ship ever built, has completed its first set of sea trials as the vessel moves...

Cruise Line Will Sail 138 Day Cruises on Two Ships Due to Demand

Ben Souza -
Viking, named the World's Best Cruise Line by Travel & Leisure, will sail 138 day cruises in 2023-2024 on two cruise ships due to...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share