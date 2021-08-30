Royal Caribbean Offering Balcony Cabins for the Price of Oceanview

Royal Caribbean is offering balcony cabins for the price of oceanview cabins on one of their cruise ships for the next month.



From now until September 30, 2021, you can book a balcony cabin on Navigator of the Seas for the price of an oceanview when the cruise ship sails three and four night cruises to the Mexican Riviera later this year.

Navigator of the Seas offers everything from the longest water coaster at sea to 10 different dining options. The ship also has a resort style pool and prices start at just $169* per person. View Prices on Cruises on Navigator of the Seas

This deal is good for cruises that depart from late November 2021 through June 2022. Navigator of the Seas will begin sailing in November from Los Angeles with three and four night cruises to Mexico. The three night cruises will visit Ensenada and the four night cruises will add a second port stop at Catalina Island.

Sponsored Links



*Prices are per person, cruise only, based on double occupancy in interior stateroom and in U.S. dollars.

Offer applies to select sailings departing between November 26, 2021 – June 27, 2022.

For complete terms and details of this special deal from Royal Caribbean, contact your local travel professional or visit RoyalCaribbean.com.