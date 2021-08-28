Cruise News Another Cruise Line Changes Requirements to Cruise

Another Cruise Line Changes Requirements to Cruise

By J. Souza
Cruise News
Another cruise line has changed their requirements to cruise on their cruise ship that offers short cruises to the Bahamas.

Following an order implemented by the Bahamas Customs & Excise Department, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has updated its travel policy. The cruise line now requires guests 12 years and older to be fully vaccinated prior to sailing onboard Grand Classica during the restricted period of September 3, 2021 to October 31, 2021.

Guests will be asked to present their original CDC vaccination card upon embarkation at the Port of Palm Beach. Guests will be considered fully vaccinated if they have received their second in a two-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines (or their single dose of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine), at least 14 days prior to their cruise departure date.

Those who are booked on a Bahamas Paradise Cruise and are not fully vaccinated or will not be vaccinated 14 days prior to their departure date, may move without penalty to a new sailing date following the October 31, 2021 expiration of the Bahamas’ order.

J. Souza
Jon got hooked on cruising after his first cruise on his honeymoon, and today he is always looking for cruise deals and reading information about the cruise industry. Jon lives in the foothills of North Carolina and wishes there were a cruise port that far inland. Jon can be reached at [email protected]
Previous articlePrincess Cruises and Holland America Line Give Restart Dates for More Ships

