Cruise News Oceania Cruises Is the Latest Cruise Line to Resume Sailings

Oceania Cruises Is the Latest Cruise Line to Resume Sailings

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Oceania Cruises became the latest cruise line to resume cruises this week when one of their cruise ships set sail from Copenhagen.

First guests boarding Marina, photo courtesy of Oceania Cruises

Marina was the first Oceania ship to depart on a cruise in 524 days as the world’s leading culinary and destination focused cruise line returned to service.

“Today is one of those days we will all remember for a lifetime as we reunite with our shipboard families and our guests to start exploring the world once again,” stated Bob Binder, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises.

All Oceania Cruises voyages are operating with a requirement that 100% of guests and crew are vaccinated, creating what we believe is one of the safest vacation experiences in the world. The line is undertaking a phased restart with its science-backed plan for a healthy return to service that protects our guests, crew and communities visited. The robust SailSAFE™ Health and Safety Program creates multiple layers of protection against COVID-19 and was developed with guidance from our team of public health and scientific experts including the SailSAFE Global Health and Wellness Council and the Healthy Sail Panel.

Sponsored Links

Oceania Cruises’ first guests to board the Marina cut a ceremonial red ribbon and are welcomed by Captain Luca Manzi, Master of the Marina, and Bob Binder, President & CEO of Oceania Cruises.

Marina’s first voyage sails from Copenhagen to ports in Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Finland prior to concluding in Stockholm. Marina will spend the remainder of the summer and autumn cruising around Western Europe, the Mediterranean, and the Greek Isles prior to setting sail for Miami where she will arrive on December 1st.

Marina is the first ship to resume sailing for Oceania Cruises and will quickly be followed by Riviera, which resumes sailing in the Greek Isles on October 18, 2021, and Insignia from Miami on December 21, 2021, to kick off the epic six-month-long “Around the World in 180 Days” voyage.

Sirena resumes sailing in the Caribbean on January 21, 2022, and Regatta will start sailing on February 5, 2022, in Polynesia followed by Nautica in the Mediterranean on April 1, 2022.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Oceania Cruises Is the Latest Cruise Line to Resume Sailings
Previous articleRoyal Caribbean Offering Balcony Cabins for the Price of Oceanview
Next articleCruise Line Will Sail 138 Day Cruises on Two Ships Due to Demand

RELATED ARTICLES

Cruise News

Another Cruise Line Changes Requirements to Cruise

J. Souza -
Another cruise line has changed their requirements to cruise on their cruise ship that offers short cruises to the Bahamas. Following an order implemented by...
Read more
Cruise News

Cruise Lines Offering Refunds After Latest News From The Bahamas

Ben Souza -
Earlier today, The Bahamas announced that starting on September 3, 2021, the only cruise ships that will be allowed to visit ports in the...
Read more
Cruise News

The Bahamas Banning Cruise Ships Unless Everyone 12 Years and Older Is Vaccinated

Ben Souza -
The Bahamas has added an amendment to their emergency powers for the COVID-19 pandemic that will require all guests on cruise ships who are...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,208FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe
Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Cruise News

Another Cruise Line Changes Requirements to Cruise

J. Souza -
Another cruise line has changed their requirements to cruise on their cruise ship that offers short cruises to the Bahamas. Following an order implemented by...
Read more
Cruise News

Cruise Lines Offering Refunds After Latest News From The Bahamas

Ben Souza -
Earlier today, The Bahamas announced that starting on September 3, 2021, the only cruise ships that will be allowed to visit ports in the...
Read more
Cruise News

The Bahamas Banning Cruise Ships Unless Everyone 12 Years and Older Is Vaccinated

Ben Souza -
The Bahamas has added an amendment to their emergency powers for the COVID-19 pandemic that will require all guests on cruise ships who are...
Read more
Cruise News

Cruise Ships Change Course With Hurricane Grace Headed for Cozumel

Ben Souza -
Several cruise lines, including Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Line, have changed cruise ship itineraries due to Hurricane Grace. Hurricane Grace is currently a Category...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

The Largest Cruise Ship Ever Built Completes Sea Trials

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas, the largest cruise ship ever built, has completed its first set of sea trials as the vessel moves...

Cruise Line Will Sail 138 Day Cruises on Two Ships Due to Demand

Ben Souza -
Viking, named the World's Best Cruise Line by Travel & Leisure, will sail 138 day cruises in 2023-2024 on two cruise ships due to...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share