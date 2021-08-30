Cruise News Viking Cruises Cruise Line Will Sail 138 Day Cruises on Two Ships Due to...

Cruise Line Will Sail 138 Day Cruises on Two Ships Due to Demand

By Ben Souza
Viking, named the World’s Best Cruise Line by Travel & Leisure, will sail 138 day cruises in 2023-2024 on two cruise ships due to demand for their around the world cruises.  The cruise ships will the identical itinerary in parallel with two departure dates three days apart.

The two cruises will span 138 days, visit 28 countries, 57 ports, and will overnight in 11 cities.  Travelers will have the option of departing on December 20, 2023 on Viking Sky or December 23, 2023 on Viking Neptune.  Both cruises will leave from Port Everglades.

From Florida, guests on the 2023-2024 Viking World Cruise will journey to Central America, before transiting the Panama Canal and sailing up the West Coast of North America.

A shorter 121-day Viking World Journeys itinerary is also available, allowing guests to join in Los Angeles and cross the Pacific Ocean to call in Hawaii, Australia and New Zealand, before exploring ports of call in Asia and the Middle East. Finally, the cruise ships will journey through the Mediterranean and end the epic journey in London.

Pricing for the 2023-2024 Viking World Cruise starts at $54,995 per person; pricing for the 2024 Viking World Journeys itinerary starts at $49,995 per person, based on double-occupancy. Both of Viking’s new World Cruise itineraries offer up to $50,000 per couple in Viking Value, including:

  • Business Class international air
  • Transfers to and from the ship
  • All shipboard gratuities and service fees
  • Complimentary visa services
  • Silver Spirits Beverage Package
  • Free luggage shipping services for embarkation

Viking’s newest World Cruise itinerary visits dozens of the world’s most iconic cities, alongside lesser-known destinations, in one continuous itinerary. Overnight stays in 11 ports, such as Sydney, Haifa, and Istanbul, and double overnights in Auckland, Bali, Ho Chi Minh, Yangon, and Mumbai allow guests to delve deeper.

While on board, Viking offers cultural enrichment through onboard lectures and entertainment – such as the Viking Resident Historian program, which provides guests with a high-level historical and cultural education specific to their journey.

Guests who book between now and September 30, 2021 will receive an additional $2,000 per person in shore excursion credit for any optional land programs and $1,000 per person in shipboard credit which can be used toward optional tours, spa services, onboard shops and beverages.

Viking Explorer Society members who book the 2023-2024 Viking World Cruise or Viking World Journeys through September 30, 2021 will receive an additional $1,000 in shipboard credit per person.

Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
