The Largest Cruise Ship Ever Built Completes Sea Trials

The Largest Cruise Ship Ever Built Completes Sea Trials

By Ben Souza
Royal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas, the largest cruise ship ever built, has completed its first set of sea trials as the vessel moves one step closer to completion.

Wonder of the Seas is over 236,000 gross tons in size, larger than any other cruise ship in the world and over five times larger than the Titanic. The cruise ship is scheduled to debut in March 2022 and will be the fifth Oasis Class ship from the cruise line.

Royal Caribbean posted the following construction update on Wonder of the Seas, the largest cruise ship ever built.

During sea trials, everything is tested on the ship to ensure the vessel is seaworthy.  The cruise ship was pushed to the limit on propulsion, navigation, engine performance, and more.

More than 40 sea acceptance tests were completed including checking piping, electricity, and the HVAC system over the course of four days.

During the four days, Wonder of the Seas traveled around 1,500 nautical miles reaching the top speed of 24 knots.

You can read more about features that will be on Wonder of the Seas here.

Ben Souza
