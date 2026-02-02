Royal Caribbean Now Has 6 New Cruise Ships on Order, With Options for 2 more

Royal Caribbean currently has 29 cruise ships in their fleet that carry more guests each year than every other cruise line.

Royal Caribbean also has the eight largest cruise ships in the world with many more being built over the next decade.

The cruise line now has six cruise ships either under construction or on order with options for an additional two. In addition, Royal Caribbean secured shipbuilding spots with Meyer Turku this past fall for in a deal that will run through 2036.

Here is a look at the six future Royal Caribbean ships, across three different classes, that are being built by Royal Caribbean.

Discovery Class

Last week, Royal Caribbean announced that they have officially placed an order for two Discovery class ships. The first will debut in 2029 with the second coming out in 2032.

They will be built at Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint Nazaire, France.

At this time, the cruise line has given very few details about this new class of ships. They did say that this new class would blend cutting-edge technology with immersive experiences in a way the travel industry hasn’t seen before.

Michael Bayley, President of Royal Caribbean, said that the Discovery class will deliver extraordinary, one-of-a-kind experiences in ways that we’ve never imagined.

In the past, Royal Caribbean has hinted that this new class may be smaller than the massive ships they have been building. However, we currently have no idea what the gross tonnage will be for the Discovery class.

Icon Class

The largest class of ships in the world at just under 250,000 gross tons, Royal Caribbean currently has two in service with three more either under construction or on order.

Legend of the Seas will debut on July 4, 2026, a seven-night cruise in the Mediterranean. After four months of offering cruises in Europe, the ship will head to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida for the winter 2026-2027 season.

Once the ship is at Port Everglades, it will sail six- and eight-night cruises to the Caribbean with all sailings visiting Perfect Day at CocoCay. In the spring of 2027, the ship will head back to Europe.

Icon 4 is currently under construction and will debut in 2027. Royal Caribbean has yet to release the name, homeport, and itineraries for this new vessel.

The cruise line recently announced that the first piece of steel was cut for Icon 5. The ship is currently scheduled to debut in 2028.

Royal Caribbean also has options with Meyer Turku to build Icon 6 and 7. At the time of press, the cruise line has yet to exercise these options.

Oasis Class

The Oasis class ushered in the era of Mega ships with the debut of Oasis of the Seas more than 15 years ago. Royal Caribbean currently has six Oasis class ships in service with a seventh one debuting in 2028.

The name and homeport for Oasis 7 have yet to be revealed by Royal Caribbean.

List of Future Royal Caribbean ships: