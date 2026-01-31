shore excursions
Cruise Line Unveils New Cabin That Will Have a 2,000 Sq. Ft. Balcony

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Cruise News

When Crystal’s new ship, Crystal Grace, debuts in 2028, it will have the cruise line’s first Owner’s Suite.

crystal grace balcony

The Owner’s Suite on Crystal Grace will span 1,950 sq. ft. and have a balcony that is even bigger at 1,965 sq. ft. The suite is promising a new standard of living on the new ship.

crystal grace

The Owner’s Suite on Crystal Grace will have many key features that include:

  • Living room with a library, fireplace, wool carpets and walnut floors.
  • Dining area with panoramic ocean views
  • Master bedroom with king-size bed
  • Master bath with Italian Lasa marble and a freestanding jacuzzi
  • Marble lined guest bath
  • Veranda with a private hot tub, shower, and outdoor dining area
  • Private fitness center with a Technogym Bike Personal

crystal grace

Cristina Levis, CEO of AKTG, gave the following statement:

“We’re introducing a suite that goes beyond expectations. From its elegant interiors to its seamless technology and personalized services, this suite embodies what makes Crystal distinctive: attention to every detail and an elevated way of life at sea.”

Crystal Grace will debut on June 11, 2028.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
