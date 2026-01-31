Cruise Line Unveils New Cabin That Will Have a 2,000 Sq. Ft. Balcony

When Crystal’s new ship, Crystal Grace, debuts in 2028, it will have the cruise line’s first Owner’s Suite.

The Owner’s Suite on Crystal Grace will span 1,950 sq. ft. and have a balcony that is even bigger at 1,965 sq. ft. The suite is promising a new standard of living on the new ship.

The Owner’s Suite on Crystal Grace will have many key features that include:

Living room with a library, fireplace, wool carpets and walnut floors.

Dining area with panoramic ocean views

Master bedroom with king-size bed

Master bath with Italian Lasa marble and a freestanding jacuzzi

Marble lined guest bath

Veranda with a private hot tub, shower, and outdoor dining area

Private fitness center with a Technogym Bike Personal

Cristina Levis, CEO of AKTG, gave the following statement:

“We’re introducing a suite that goes beyond expectations. From its elegant interiors to its seamless technology and personalized services, this suite embodies what makes Crystal distinctive: attention to every detail and an elevated way of life at sea.”

Crystal Grace will debut on June 11, 2028.