Strong Winds Cause Disney Cruise Line to Cancel Visit to Private Island

Cruise passengers on Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Wish received word that a planned stop on the itinerary will not be happening after all.

Due to a developing weather system in The Bahamas, the cruise line has canceled the ship’s scheduled stop at Disney Castaway Cay this Sunday.

The weather has caused another cruise line to shift schedules just a day after Carnival Sunshine was forced to head back to Norfolk. In Carnival’s case, the ship was trying to get back to homeport ahead of a severe winter storm that is set to slam the east coast of the U.S.

For Disney Wish, strong winds in The Bahamas are in the forecast, making it impossible to dock.

“Strong Winds and Adverse Sea Conditions”

The decision comes after the cruise line’s weather teams noticed a system predicted to bring “strong winds and adverse sea conditions” to the region. Cruise ships are like huge sails in a strong wind, making it difficult to dock safely.

To keep everyone on board safe, the ship will skip the private island and spend extra time at its previous port of call.

In the letter delivered to staterooms, the cruise line stated:

“We will not be able to visit Disney Castaway Cay on Sunday. We will instead spend extra time in Nassau, on Saturday night and throughout the morning on Sunday…. The safety and well-being of our Guests and Crew Members is our highest priority. We appreciate your understanding regarding this necessary itinerary change.”

The Updated Itinerary

While Castaway Cay is now off the table for this trip, passengers will have more time to explore Nassau. The ship will now remain docked there overnight on Saturday and through Sunday morning.

The revised schedule is as follows:

Friday: Port Canaveral, Florida

Port Canaveral, Florida Saturday: Nassau, The Bahamas

Nassau, The Bahamas Sunday: Nassau, The Bahamas (previously Disney Castaway Cay)

Nassau, The Bahamas (previously Disney Castaway Cay) Monday: Port Canaveral, Florida

Handling Port Adventures and Reservations

For those who had already booked excursions on Castaway Cay, there is no need to visit guest services for a refund. The letter states that any pre-reserved Port Adventures for the island “will automatically be removed from your onboard account.”

Passengers can book new excursions through the Disney Cruise Line Navigator app. The Port Adventures Desk will also be open to help any guests on board.

Utopia of the Seas Skips Private Island Too

Disney Wish is not the only cruise ship impacted by this storm system. Royal Caribbean has also canceled its scheduled stop for Utopia of the Seas at Perfect Day at CocoCay that was scheduled for this Sunday.

The Oasis-class vessel will also depart Nassau an hour earlier to try to get ahead of the storm before the heavy winds set in.