No More Jersey Boys: NCL is ‘Concluding’ Run of Broadway Show

Norwegian Cruise Line has officially confirmed that the Broadway hit Jersey Boys is concluding its run on Norwegian Bliss.

The change was highlighted by a social media post from a cruise passenger that shared a letter from NCL informing cruisers of the update. While the show has been a staple of Norwegian Bliss for years (since the ship’s debut in 2018), the cruise line is moving on to other entertainment options.

Message from the Cruise Line

In the letter sent to impacted passengers, NCL explained that the transition is part of an effort to refresh entertainment on board. The letter stated:

“As we prepare for this upcoming voyage, we want to share a quick update about our entertainment lineup. ‘Jersey Boys’ will be concluding its run in the Bliss Theater. “

The cruise line clarified that rather having another musical replace the popular show, they are moving toward a rotating collection of performers.

The notice explains that the theater will offer some of the following:

Comedians

Magicians

Jugglers

Specialty acts designed to offer “more variety” throughout the voyage.

Why the Change?

This move isn’t just happening on Norwegian Bliss. Over the last few years, Norwegian Cruise Line has been phasing out several of its Broadway productions like ‘SIX’, ‘Footloose’, and ‘Kinky Boots’.

The cruise line’s current strategy appears to focus on in-house productions. By using a rotating cast there’s a little more flexibility to change entertainment without the massive overhead and licensing required for a Broadway production. That being said, no official reason has been stated for the change.

What the Community is Saying

While some online comments reflected excitement for some new entertainment, many regular cruisers were disappointed in the cancellation of the show.

One NCL cruiser expressed frustration over the timing, stating that there seems to be a gap in the schedule which leaves some sailings right in the middle of an entertainment “void.”

Others pointed out the practical difficulties of the show itself, guessing that because the lead role of Frankie Valli is so notoriously difficult to cast, it may have simply become too difficult to maintain the production long-term.

One cruiser shared that they were particularly “bummed out” because they are sailing with a parent who is a huge fan of that era of music and will now miss out on the experience.

What’s Next?

The fan-favorite show ‘Choir of Man’ is set to take over the Bliss Theater starting in March 2026.

Until then, passengers sailing during the transition period should keep a close eye on the cruise line’s app and newsletter to see which specialty headliners will be taking the stage for their specific dates.

Norwegian Bliss is currently offering 7-day cruises out of San Pedro, California, visiting ports of call like Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlan, and Cabo San Lucas.