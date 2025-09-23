Royal Caribbean Places Order for More Icon Class Ships

Royal Caribbean’s Icon class ships are the largest class of cruise ships in the world. The cruise line currently has two in service and had another two under construction/on order.

This morning, Royal Caribbean Group confirmed that a fifth Icon class ship will debut in 2028. In addition, the cruise line has an option to add a sixth and now seventh Icon ship.

The order was confirmed with Meyer Turku, the shipyard where Icon class ships are built.

In addition to the new order for Icon class ships, Royal Caribbean has secured shipbuilding slots at Meyer Turku through 2036.

This allows the cruise line to prepare for their next class of cruise ships. They previously announced that they were working on a new game-changing class of ships called the Discovery class.

Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group, gave the following statement:

“As we continue to reimagine the future of vacations, we are excited to continue collaborating with Meyer Turku to grow the Icon Class – a first-of-its-kind series that delivers exceptional vacation experiences – and position us to usher in a new era of innovation that will disrupt the vacation sector through 2036.

“This is an exciting time for our company, and we are proud to launch this new stage in our history with our esteemed partners, Meyer Turku, the Finnish government, and the Finnish maritime cluster.”

Meyer Turku CEO Casimir Lindholm added:

“With the framework agreement now signed, we announce our common plan for the next decade in cooperation with Royal Caribbean Group and other key partners to build more Icon Class ships and drive the future of shipbuilding over the next decade. I am extremely proud of the recognition that these orders bring to the skilled personnel at Meyer Turku and to the Finnish maritime industry expertise.”

Icon 5 is subject to financing with Icon 6 and Icon 7 subject to Royal Caribbean Group’s exercise of the options and execution of the firm construction agreements.