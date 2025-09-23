Margaritaville Will Base Cruise Ship in Miami for the First Time

Margaritaville at Sea continues to expand and the cruise line announced this morning that they will have a ship sailing from Miami year-round starting in 2027.

Beachcomber will sail from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami, starting in 2027 offering a variety of four- to eight-night cruises to the Caribbean.

The first cruises on Beachcomber out of Miami are now open for bookings. The majority of the sailings will be seven-night cruises to the Caribbean.

Cruise ports the ship will visit on cruises from Miami include:

Philipsburg, St. Maarten

St. Thomas, USVI

San Juan, Puerto Rico

Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

Bimini, Bahamas

Oranjestad, Aruba

Kralendijk, Bonaire

Willemstad, Curaçao

This will be the third homeport in Florida for Margaritaville at Sea, the cruise line currently sails from the Port of Palm Beach and Tampa.

Beachcomber will be the largest ship in Margaritaville’s fleet at over 100,000 gross tons once it moves over from Costa Cruises.

The ship will feature more than 15 brand-new venues along with fan-favorite activities, reimagined dining, upgraded staterooms, and more.

Christopher Ivy, Chief Executive Officer of Margaritaville at Sea Cruise Line, gave the following statement about this new ship sailing from Miami:

“In just a few short years, we’ve gone from one ship and one itinerary to three homeports, three distinct ships, and over 25 amazing Ports of Indecision throughout the Caribbean.

“The arrival of Beachcomber in PortMiami is the next big chapter in our growth, giving our guests greater accessibility, more horizons to explore, and more time to unwind.”

Brad Schwaeble, Chief Operating Officer of Margaritaville, added:

“The debut of Beachcomber in PortMiami is a clear reflection of how Margaritaville continues to grow in bold and meaningful ways. This ship brings our brand’s signature energy and spirit of adventure to life on a larger scale, offering guests even more ways to experience the Margaritaville state of mind at sea.”