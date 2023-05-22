Sponsored Links
Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises Changing Deposits on Suites

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Celebrity CruisesRoyal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises have both changing the deposits that guests put down when they book a suite on one of their cruise ships.

This change for both cruise lines will go into effect on June 1, 2023 and will be as follows.

Royal Caribbean’s new suite deposit will be 10% of the cruise fare per guest. If the 10% value is less than the standard deposit amount, the required deposit amount will then revert to the standard deposit amount. This policy change will apply to all suite categories, including suite guarantees.

Junior Suites will now align with all other suite inventory and deposits will be nonrefundable for new bookings created on or after June 1, 2023. At this time, deposit requirements for balcony, oceanview, and interior accommodations will remain unchanged.

Celebrity Cruises is changing the deposits on suite bookings in The Retreat.  On June 1, 2023, they will be priced at 10% of the cruise fare. And just like on Royal Caribbean, if the 10% value is less than the current standard deposit amount, the standard amount will be applied.

All other deposits for AquaClass, Concierge Class, veranda, oceanview and inside staterooms are unchanged.

These changes apply to all cruise ships in both cruise line’s fleet.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
