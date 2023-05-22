Carnival Cruise Line Launches 72 Hour Sale on Cruises

Carnival Cruise Line has launched a 72 hour sale on cruises that they are calling their “Dockbuster Sale”.



For 72 hours, Carnival Cruise Line has lowered prices that now start at just $219 per person. Carnival sails from more U.S. ports than any other cruise line and offers a wide variety of three to seven night cruises.

This “Dockbuster Sale” from Carnival Cruise Line includes the following:

Up to 40% off cruise fares for the 1st and 2nd guests in a cabin

Good on 292 cruises through the end of 2023

Ends on May 24, 2023

View Prices on Cruises on Carnival

Request rate code P3P. Cruise rates are in US dollars, per person and based on double occupancy.

Offer is for the cruise fare only and does not include Taxes, Fees and Port Expenses. Taxes, Fees and Port Expenses range from $74.49 to $476.32, and are assessed on a per guest basis for all guests according to the itinerary. Deposit is a non-refundable and non-transferable. Offer is applicable in guarantee categories IS/OV/BL only.

Offer is applicable on new bookings made between 12:00 AM on May 22, 2023 and 11:59 PM on May 24, 2023.

For complete terms and details of this 72 hour Dockbuster Sale from Carnival Cruise Line, contact your local travel professional or visit Carnival.com.