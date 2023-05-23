Cruise Line Offering 3 Free Nights on 31 Cruises in 2023

A cruise line is offering three free nights on select cruises to Europe in 2023 in addition to a 50% savings on one guest.



Azamara, one of the world’s leading destination focused cruise lines, is offering three free nights on select cruises to Europe this year. In addition to the three free nights, there is a 50% savings on one guest and $750 in credit to spend once on the cruise ship.

This offer is good starting today and runs through June 2, 2023. This promotion allows guests to discover small ship cruising as Azamara sails to the heart of incredible hidden gem destinations throughout Europe. View Prices on Cruises on Azamara

Azamara’s cruise ships spend more time in port than any other cruise line. This allows you to spend more time exploring the destinations that you visit.

“We wanted to share our cherished relationships and express our gratitude to our valued guests and trade partners with a special offer that allows them to experience more,” said Carol Cabezas, President at Azamara. “More immersive events, more cultural connections, and more time in port through longer stays and plenty of overnights – these are the exceptional advantages our small ship fleet offers guests to truly appreciate a destination.”

Azamara recently introduced the all-new AzAmazing Celebrations, enriching its culturally immersive events offered onboard and ashore. Guests can step back in time to explore the fascinating history of the Ottoman Empire’s Cimenlik Castle in Canakkale, Turkey, admire the views of the Dardanelles Strait, or enjoy a beautiful sunset during a late-night stay in Greece.

For more details on this sale from Azamara that includes three free nights, visit www.azamara.com/threefreenights.

Azamara is an upmarket cruise line with four ships in their fleet.