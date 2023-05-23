Sponsored Links
Viking Adding Year-Round River Cruises in Europe

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
0
Viking Cruises
Viking, the world’s largest river cruise line, has announced that they will start offering year-round river cruises on the Rhine River starting later this year.

This new 10 day Middle Rhine itinerary will run from December 2023 through March 2024, a time when landmarks experience fewer crowds. Viking will become the first cruise line to offer year-round cruises on the Rhine in Europe.

“The Middle Rhine is one of our most popular destinations—with constantly changing views of hilltop castles, historic towns and terraced vineyards along the steep valley sides, it is a region that will always be best explored by the river,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “Many of our guests have sailed the Rhine during other seasons, so we are pleased to offer a new option for those who may be interested experiencing Europe during a quieter time of year.”

The 10-day Treasures of the Rhine itinerary allows guests to discover the enchanting landscape and rich cultures of the Middle Rhine, a UNESCO Site boasting turreted fortresses, grand cathedrals, medieval towns and stunning scenery.

Guests can admire the terraced vineyards dating back to the Romans and taste the region’s renowned red and white wines. An ideal time to visit, winter offers Viking guests smaller crowds, easier access to landmarks and opportunities to savor the culinary traditions of Alsace while exploring Amsterdam, Basel and Cologne.

The cruise will take place on Viking’s award winning 190 passenger Longships. Prices start at $1,999 per person and the cruise line is currently offering free airfare and $25 deposits for residents of the U.S. and Canada.

In addition to this new 10 day cruise, Viking has added 20 more Christmas Markets cruises in 2023.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
