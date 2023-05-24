15 Cruise Ships Have Received Perfect 100 Health Scores in 2023

164 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

15 cruise ships on nine different cruise lines have received perfect 100 health scores on surprise inspections this year.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) randomly inspect cruise ships that sail from U.S. ports. The Vessel Sanitation Program from the CDC is to determine how well ships are operating and to check the sanitation standards on board each vessel.

During the surprise inspections, the following 15 cruise ships have received perfect 100 health scores so far in 2023:

Carnival Cruise Line – Carnival Panorama, Carnival Celebration, Carnival Sunshine

Disney Cruise Line – Disney Wonder, Disney Fantasy

Celebrity Cruises – Celebrity Millennium, Celebrity Summit, Celebrity Edge

MSC Cruises – MSC Seascape

Royal Caribbean – Allure of the Seas

Oceania Cruises – Oceania Riviera

Norwegian Cruise Line – Norwegian Pearl, Norwegian Joy

Holland America Line – Rotterdam

Silversea Cruises – Silver Moon

To receive a perfect 100, the cruise ship must receive perfect marks on all 44 items on the USPH’s Vessel Sanitation Program checklist. A score of 85 or below is considered a failing score.

Cruise ships that sail to or from a U.S. port are inspected twice a year.

During the unannounced inspections, all major areas of the ship are inspected including medical facilities, portable water systems, swimming pools and hot tubs, galleys and dining rooms, child activity centers, hotel accommodations, ventilation systems, and common areas of the ship.

Over the past 12 months, 22 cruise ships have received perfect scores.