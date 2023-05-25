Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas Will Have More Than 20 Dining Options

When the largest cruise ship ever built (Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas) debuts in early 2024, it will have more than 20 dining options to choose from including the cruise line’s first food hall.

Icon of the Seas will have Royal Caribbean favorites like Chops Grille and Sorrento’s to new restaurants including an eight course dining experience at the Empire Supper Club. Here is a look at many of the dining options that you’ll have to choose from when you take a cruise on Icon of the Seas.

The Pearl Cafe will be a new stop for a quick bite to eat like freshly toasted sandwiches and ready-made salads. It will be located between The Pearl and floor-to-ceiling ocean views in the heart of Icon of the Seas, the Royal Promenade.



Near the lush Central Park neighborhood on Icon of the Seas, the new Empire Supper Club will be an extravagant eight-course experience with a taste of old New York. On the menu is premium American cuisine – from caviar to wagyu – a drink paired with every dish and tunes from a swanky three-piece band.



Special occasions and milestones get the VIP treatment at Celebration Table, a new 12-seat private experience on Icon of the Seas. Paired with AquaDome’s sweeping ocean views, guests can have their choice of exclusive American, Italian, Asian and seafood menus, and the option to add a personal touch with ambient plus-ups and menu upgrades.



AquaDome Market will be Royal Caribbean’s first food hall. This food hall will bring five different stalls with flavors ranging from sweet and savory crepes to macaroni and cheese with a twist of tasty toppings, to fresh pitas and bowls, to Asian-inspired treats, and sandwiches and salads.



The popular Sorrento’s in the Royal Promenade on Icon of the Seas will serve up specialty pizzas for every day of the week.



The Park Cafe, a fan favorite for quick bites, will be returning to the Central Park neighborhood on Icon of the Seas. The casual spot has bagels, made-to-order salads and other classics for breakfast and lunch, and for the first time, it will open at night to serve tapas.



No Royal Caribbean cruise ships is complete without the American steakhouse, Chops Grille. Alongside the signature high-quality cuts and savory sides, the hallmark venue debuts a new butcher’s display with specialty cuts like wagyu beef and bone-in tomahawks.



The new Surfside Bites on Icon of the Seas will be a the pit stop between adventures in Surfside, the neighborhood made for young families. The walkup window will have snacks like burgers, popcorn chicken, cinnamon-sugar donut holes and more.



Surfside Eatery will be a new buffet dedicated to families in Surfside, the stay-all-day neighborhood for young families on Icon of the Seas. There are options for all ages to enjoy at breakfast, lunch and dinner – even twists on kids classics for the grownups.



Making its debut is Izumi in the Park, an all-day window in Central Park on Icon of the Seas. The quick stop complements the first Izumi restaurant in the signature neighborhood, and it serves up fresh sushi and Japanese-inspired street food to go.



The iconic three-level Dining Room on Icon of the Seas will feature Royal Caribbean’s signature recipes of rotating flavors from around the world, alongside tried-and-true favorites.



Icon of the Seas will debut in January 2024 and homeport in Miami, Florida. The cruise ship will sail week long cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean with a stop at the cruise line’s private island in the Bahamas, CocoCay. View cruise itineraries and prices on Icon of the Seas.