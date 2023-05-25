Viking Adds New Expedition Cruises in the Arctic in 2025

Viking announced new cruises to the Arctic in 2025 on their two expedition ships, Viking Octantis and Viking Polaris.

The Arctic cruises will last from 13 to 27 days and explore the polar north in Canada and Greenland, with two of the three cruises visiting the Canadian High Arctic.

The 13-day Into the Northwest Passage crusies sails roundtrip from Nuuk, Greenland and features destinations including the pristine waters of the Ilulissat Icefjord and the eastern entrance of the famed Northwest Passage in Pond Inlet, Canada. Guests can also discover stunning natural beauty and dramatic landscapes during the 15-day Canada & Greenland Explorer itinerary, which sails between Toronto and Nuuk.

Those interested in more in-depth exploration can choose a combination of the two itineraries, the new 27-day Canada & the Northwest Passage voyage.

“Our guests are curious travelers who are eager to explore new and different regions of the world, in Viking comfort,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “From the time of Leif Eriksson and the original Vikings, Greenland and the Canadian High Arctic have fascinated intrepid explorers. Today, there is no better way to experience this pristine area of the world than from the comfort of our purpose-built expedition ships.”

The Polar Class Viking Octantis and Viking Polaris host 378 guests in 189 staterooms. The ships are purpose-built for expeditions, at an ideal size for safety and comfort in remote destinations.

The ships feature more indoor and outdoor viewing areas than any other expedition ships, perfect for sailing in the Arctic and Antarctica.