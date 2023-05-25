Sponsored Links
Viking CruisesViking Adds New Expedition Cruises in the Arctic in 2025

Viking Adds New Expedition Cruises in the Arctic in 2025

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Viking Cruises
Viking announced new cruises to the Arctic in 2025 on their two expedition ships, Viking Octantis and Viking Polaris.

Viking today announced three new summer season expedition voyages in the Arctic. Debuting in July 2025, the new itineraries, which range from 13 to 27 days, explore the polar north in Canada and Greenland, with two of the three voyages visiting the Canadian High Arctic. For more information, visit www.viking.com.

The Arctic cruises will last from 13 to 27 days and explore the polar north in Canada and Greenland, with two of the three cruises visiting the Canadian High Arctic.

The 13-day Into the Northwest Passage crusies sails roundtrip from Nuuk, Greenland and features destinations including the pristine waters of the Ilulissat Icefjord and the eastern entrance of the famed Northwest Passage in Pond Inlet, Canada. Guests can also discover stunning natural beauty and dramatic landscapes during the 15-day Canada & Greenland Explorer itinerary, which sails between Toronto and Nuuk.

Those interested in more in-depth exploration can choose a combination of the two itineraries, the new 27-day Canada & the Northwest Passage voyage.

“Our guests are curious travelers who are eager to explore new and different regions of the world, in Viking comfort,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “From the time of Leif Eriksson and the original Vikings, Greenland and the Canadian High Arctic have fascinated intrepid explorers. Today, there is no better way to experience this pristine area of the world than from the comfort of our purpose-built expedition ships.”

The Polar Class Viking Octantis and Viking Polaris host 378 guests in 189 staterooms. The ships are purpose-built for expeditions, at an ideal size for safety and comfort in remote destinations.

The ships feature more indoor and outdoor viewing areas than any other expedition ships, perfect for sailing in the Arctic and Antarctica.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
