7 Hottest Cruise Deals Being Offered by Cruise Lines

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Cruise lines are offering a number of hot deals on cruises right now. From the second person in a cabin sails free to free drink packages, airfare, WiFi, and more, there’s never been a better time to book a cruise.
cruise ships in Nassau, Bahamas

If you’re looking at booking a cruise, here are the 7 hottest cruise deals being offered by cruise lines.

2nd Guest Sails Free to Alaska – Celebrity Cruises is offering a special one week flash sale on cruises to Alaska where the 2nd guest in stateroom cruises for free in inside and oceanview staterooms on Celebrity Millennium.

For all other cruises, the cruise line is offering 75% off the second guest, plus up to $800 in savings per cabin, and up to $800 to spend on board the ship. View Prices on Cruises on Celebrity

60 Cruises Under $60 – Princess Cruises is offering an early Memorial Day sale with 60 sailings priced under $60 per day, per person. In addition, they have more than 100 cruises on sale for under $100 per day, per person.

In addition, you will receive up to $200 in on board spending money (OBC). View Prices on Cruises on Princess

Unlimited Open Bar and Free Airfare – Norwegian Cruise Line is offering 70% off the second guest in a cabin to go along with free unlimited open bar, free airfare, free excursions, free WiFi, free specialty dining, and 3rd and 4th guests for free.

This cruise deal from NCL runs through the weekend. View Prices on Cruises on Norwegian

45% Off Cruises – Holland America Line is offering a special 150th Anniversary Sale that has cruises up to 45% off, up to $300 to spend on board the ship, and cruise deposits at $150 per person.

This 150th Anniversary Sale from Holland America Line runs through May 31, 2023. View Prices on Cruises on Holland America

Half Price Deposits – Carnival Cruise Line is offering cruises up to 40% off, 50% off deposits, and up to $125 per cabin to spend once on the cruise ship.

This sale from Carnival is good for cruises through April 2025. View Prices on Cruises on Carnival

Up to $650 Off and Kids Cruise Free – Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise line, is offering up to $650 off, 30% off all cruises, and kids cruise for free.

This cruise deal from Royal Caribbean runs through the weekend. View Prices on Cruises on Royal Caribbean

Free Drinks and WiFi – MSC Cruises, the world’s fastest growing cruise line, is offering free drinks, free WiFi, and up to $400 in credit to spend on the ship in a limited time offer.

This deal includes cruises to the Caribbean, The Bahamas, and Europe. View Prices on Cruises on MSC

For complete terms and details of each cruise line’s current deals, contact your local travel professional or visit the cruise line’s website. All deals were verified at the time of press and are subject to change based on availability.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
