Cruise News Regent Seven Seas Cruises Releases Wave Season Promotion

Regent Seven Seas Cruises Releases Wave Season Promotion

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Regent Seven Seas Cruises, one of the world’s finest luxury cruise lines, has unveiled their Wave Season promotion that includes free upgrades on over 275 cruises.

Book a cruise on a Regent cruise ship between now and February 28, 2022 and receive a free two category upgrade including upgrades to a Penthouse Suite.

Over 275 Regent cruises through April 2024 are eligible for this offer.  Sailings to Africa, Alaska, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, South America and more are included in this offer. Guests from U.S. and Canada will also benefit from 50% Reduced Deposits.

Additionally, as part of Upgrade Your Horizon Travel Advisors in U.S. and Canada will receive a $250 Gift Card for each new deposited booking of a first time Regent guest, and/or a $150 Gift Card for each new deposited booking made for a loyal past Regent guest. Eligible bookings must be registered at RSSC.com/2022GiftCard, 24 hours after applying the required deposit amount, by March 14, 2022.

Sponsored Links

“With Upgrade Your Horizon we are providing Travel Advisors with even more value to tempt their clients and increase their luxury cruise business in the new year,” said Shawn Tubman, Senior Vice President Sales, Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “We are also offering an up to $250 Gift Card for each new deposited booking to reward the incredible hard work of Travel Partners who continue to help our business by capitalizing on the strong demand for luxury travel.”

World Cruises, Grand Voyages and sailings aboard Seven Seas Grandeur are not included in the Upgrade Your Horizon offer.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Regent Seven Seas Cruises Releases Wave Season Promotion
Previous articleViking’s Newest Ship for the Nile River Touches Water for the First Time
Next articleRoyal Caribbean Cruise Ship Arriving in Singapore 6 Months Early

RELATED ARTICLES

Cruise News

Two Cruise Lines Will Start Requiring Boosters

Ben Souza -
Two cruise lines will start requiring COVID-19 boosters in order to sail on one of their cruise ships starting in March. Both Silversea Cruises and...
Read more
Cruise News

Is One of the World’s Largest Cruise Ships in Jeopardy of Not Being Completed?

Ben Souza -
Global Dream is a 208,000 gross ton cruise ship that is around 75% completed and was slated to debut later this year. It is...
Read more
Cruise News

Cruise Line Suspends Cruises Through April 29 After Parent Company Runs Out of Cash

Ben Souza -
Crystal Cruises, a luxury cruise line based in Miami, Florida, has suspended all cruises through April 29, 2022 after their parent company, Genting Hong...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,398FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Cruise News

Two Cruise Lines Will Start Requiring Boosters

Ben Souza -
Two cruise lines will start requiring COVID-19 boosters in order to sail on one of their cruise ships starting in March. Both Silversea Cruises and...
Read more
Cruise News

Is One of the World’s Largest Cruise Ships in Jeopardy of Not Being Completed?

Ben Souza -
Global Dream is a 208,000 gross ton cruise ship that is around 75% completed and was slated to debut later this year. It is...
Read more
Cruise News

Cruise Line Suspends Cruises Through April 29 After Parent Company Runs Out of Cash

Ben Souza -
Crystal Cruises, a luxury cruise line based in Miami, Florida, has suspended all cruises through April 29, 2022 after their parent company, Genting Hong...
Read more
Cruise News

Several Cruise Lines Extend Cancelation Policies on Cruises

Ben Souza -
Several cruise lines have extended their cancelation policies on cruises including Royal Caribbean, Princess Cruises, and Celebrity Cruises. Royal Caribbean: Royal Caribbean has extended their...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Virgin’s New Terminal at PortMiami Will Open in February

Ben Souza -
Virgin Voyages' new cruise terminal at PortMiami will open next month as construction on the project moves to its final stages. Virgin's Terminal V will...

Carnival Cruise Ship Returns to Florida Port for 3 and 4 Day Cruises

Ben Souza -
Carnival Liberty is back in Port Canaveral where the cruise ship will homeport and sail three and four day cruises to the Bahamas. The Carnival...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share