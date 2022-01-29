Regent Seven Seas Cruises Releases Wave Season Promotion

Regent Seven Seas Cruises, one of the world’s finest luxury cruise lines, has unveiled their Wave Season promotion that includes free upgrades on over 275 cruises.



Book a cruise on a Regent cruise ship between now and February 28, 2022 and receive a free two category upgrade including upgrades to a Penthouse Suite.

Over 275 Regent cruises through April 2024 are eligible for this offer. Sailings to Africa, Alaska, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, South America and more are included in this offer. Guests from U.S. and Canada will also benefit from 50% Reduced Deposits.

Additionally, as part of Upgrade Your Horizon Travel Advisors in U.S. and Canada will receive a $250 Gift Card for each new deposited booking of a first time Regent guest, and/or a $150 Gift Card for each new deposited booking made for a loyal past Regent guest. Eligible bookings must be registered at RSSC.com/2022GiftCard, 24 hours after applying the required deposit amount, by March 14, 2022.

“With Upgrade Your Horizon we are providing Travel Advisors with even more value to tempt their clients and increase their luxury cruise business in the new year,” said Shawn Tubman, Senior Vice President Sales, Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “We are also offering an up to $250 Gift Card for each new deposited booking to reward the incredible hard work of Travel Partners who continue to help our business by capitalizing on the strong demand for luxury travel.”

World Cruises, Grand Voyages and sailings aboard Seven Seas Grandeur are not included in the Upgrade Your Horizon offer.