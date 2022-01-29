Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Arriving in Singapore 6 Months Early

A Royal Caribbean cruise ship will be arriving in Singapore earlier than expected and cruises out of the city will now begin on April 11, 2022.



Spectrum of the Seas will sail three and four night ocean cruises starting in April, six months earlier than originally scheduled.

“We know that vacation time is precious and choosing how to spend it is more important than ever, which is why we are thrilled to welcome Spectrum of the Seas – one of the most advanced ships in the world, to Singapore in April – making Singapore the cruising destination of choice,” said Angie Stephen, vice president and managing director, Asia-Pacific, Royal Caribbean International. “We have seen incredible demand for Royal Caribbean cruise holidays in Singapore. Having hosted more than 178,000 Singapore residents since we restarted cruising, bringing Spectrum six months early is truly exciting. The combination of experiences specially designed for the Asian market, together with signature Royal Caribbean favourites on board, will make Spectrum a huge hit.”

Stephen continued, “I would like to thank the Singapore government for their strong partnership and collaboration that have allowed cruising to become one of the safest holiday options in the world. We look forward to continuing to bring the best of the Royal Caribbean experience to holidaymakers.”

Sponsored Links



“The Asia-Pacific region holds tremendous opportunity for the growth of the cruise industry. The last year provided many Singapore residents the opportunity to try cruising for the first time, and from what we can see, they are hooked. As we navigate COVID-19 as an endemic, we are confident that holidaymakers around the region will see cruising as an unbeatable adventure-packed holiday option,” said Kenneth Yeo, regional director of sales, Asia-Pacific, Royal Caribbean International.

Spectrum of the Seas is the cruise line’s first Quantum Ultra class cruise ship and is filled with high-tech experiences and unparalleled entertainment.

In line with its Royal Promise and regulations stipulated by the Singapore government, Royal Caribbean continues to implement health and safety measures for the well-being of its guests and crew members, and the destinations it visits.

The comprehensive, multilayered set of measures include pre-departure wellness screenings and testing, contactless embarkation and debarkation, enhanced ventilation and sanitization on board, as well as sailing with fully vaccinated crew members and guests. The cruise line will continue to evaluate and update its measures as circumstances evolve with various government and health authorities.