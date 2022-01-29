Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean's Flash Sale on Cruises Ends Tomorrow

Royal Caribbean’s Flash Sale on Cruises Ends Tomorrow

By Ben Souza
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean’s four day flash sale ends tomorrow that offers up to $400 off cruises in addition to 30% off all guests.

Looking into booking your next cruise vacation on Royal Caribbean? The cruise line is offering special savings through tomorrow night.  Royal Caribbean is the world’s largest cruise line with 26 cruise ships in their fleet.  They have one of the highest rated private islands in the Bahamas and offer cruises to the most popular destinations all around the globe.

Royal Caribbean’s current sale includes the following:

30% Off Every Guest offer must be booked between January 4 – January 31, 2022 (“Offer Period”). 30% Off Every Guest offer applies to select sailings departing on or after February 4, 2022. 30% Off Every Guest provides 30% savings off cruise fare for all guests in the stateroom. Savings will be applied to cruise fare at checkout.

*Up to $400 off applies to new bookings made on January 27 – 30, 2022. Up to $400 off provides instant savings of up to $400 USD per stateroom on select sailings departing on or after February 27, 2022.

Savings amount varies by category booked and sailing length: On sailings 5 nights or less, $75 savings for Interior and Ocean View, $100 for Balconies and $200 for Suites; on sailings 6 nights or longer, $100 savings for Interior and Ocean View, $150 for Balconies and $400 for Suites. Instant savings applied as instant rebate to the price of cruise fare at checkout. Instant savings do not apply to China departures

For complete terms and details of this sale from Royal Caribbean, contact your local travel professional or visit RoyalCaribbean.com.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Arriving in Singapore 6 Months Early

Ben Souza -
A Royal Caribbean cruise ship will be arriving in Singapore earlier than expected and cruises out of the city will now begin on April...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Takes Delivery of the World’s Largest Cruise Ship

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean has taken delivery of their fifth Oasis class vessel and the largest cruise ship ever built, Wonder of the Seas. After three years...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Adding Mason Jar Southern Restaurant on Wonder of the Seas

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas will be the world's largest cruise ship when the vessel debuts this spring.  The cruise line announced today...
Read more

Virgin’s New Terminal at PortMiami Will Open in February

Ben Souza -
Virgin Voyages' new cruise terminal at PortMiami will open next month as construction on the project moves to its final stages. Virgin's Terminal V will...

Carnival Cruise Ship Returns to Florida Port for 3 and 4 Day Cruises

Ben Souza -
Carnival Liberty is back in Port Canaveral where the cruise ship will homeport and sail three and four day cruises to the Bahamas. The Carnival...
