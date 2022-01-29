Royal Caribbean’s Flash Sale on Cruises Ends Tomorrow

Royal Caribbean’s four day flash sale ends tomorrow that offers up to $400 off cruises in addition to 30% off all guests.



Looking into booking your next cruise vacation on Royal Caribbean? The cruise line is offering special savings through tomorrow night. Royal Caribbean is the world’s largest cruise line with 26 cruise ships in their fleet. They have one of the highest rated private islands in the Bahamas and offer cruises to the most popular destinations all around the globe.

Royal Caribbean’s current sale includes the following:

30% off all guests

Up to an additional $400 off on select cruises*

Includes Royal Caribbean’s Cruise with Confidence program

Deals end on January 30, 2022

30% Off Every Guest offer must be booked between January 4 – January 31, 2022 (“Offer Period”). 30% Off Every Guest offer applies to select sailings departing on or after February 4, 2022. 30% Off Every Guest provides 30% savings off cruise fare for all guests in the stateroom. Savings will be applied to cruise fare at checkout.

*Up to $400 off applies to new bookings made on January 27 – 30, 2022. Up to $400 off provides instant savings of up to $400 USD per stateroom on select sailings departing on or after February 27, 2022.

Savings amount varies by category booked and sailing length: On sailings 5 nights or less, $75 savings for Interior and Ocean View, $100 for Balconies and $200 for Suites; on sailings 6 nights or longer, $100 savings for Interior and Ocean View, $150 for Balconies and $400 for Suites. Instant savings applied as instant rebate to the price of cruise fare at checkout. Instant savings do not apply to China departures

For complete terms and details of this sale from Royal Caribbean, contact your local travel professional or visit RoyalCaribbean.com.