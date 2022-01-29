Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Ship Returns to Florida Port for 3 and 4 Day...

Carnival Cruise Ship Returns to Florida Port for 3 and 4 Day Cruises

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line
Carnival Liberty is back in Port Canaveral where the cruise ship will homeport and sail three and four day cruises to the Bahamas.

The Carnival cruise ship arrived at Terminal 3 in Port Canaveral earlier this week after sailing the past several weeks from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami.  Carnival Liberty had been replacing Carnival Horizon after the cruise ship needed an emergency dry dock.

“We’re so excited to finally get Carnival Liberty back to her home at Port Canaveral. She’s an important part of our guest offering from an important port in our network,” said Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy. “Our successful restart is possible thanks to the support of our loyal guests and valued business partners like the team at Port Canaveral.”

Carnival Liberty’s four days cruises from Port Canaveral will visit Nassau and either Bimini, Freeport, or Princess Cays. The three day cruises will have one port stop in Nassau.

Both the three and four day cruises will have two sea days.

Carnival Liberty is scheduled to sail out of Port Canaveral through at least April 2024.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
