Virgin’s New Terminal at PortMiami Will Open in February

Virgin Voyages’ new cruise terminal at PortMiami will open next month as construction on the project moves to its final stages.



Virgin’s Terminal V will officially open on February 13, 2022 for the Valentines Day cruise on Scarlet Lady.

The terminal was first announced in late 2018 and construction on it began in December 2020. The cruise line was originally planning on opening the terminal this past November but it will now open in two weeks.

Virgin Voyages is the newest cruise line to sail from PortMiami. (You can read a review of the cruise line here). The adults only cruise line is offering a different experience from what you would find on other cruise lines.

All cruise fares include WiFi, all restaurants, gratuities, basic beverages, and more. There are no main dining rooms and all cruises from Miami visit the cruise line’s Beach Club in Bimini.

Virgin Voyages currently has one cruise ship in service, Scarlet Lady, with three more on the way. Valiant Lady and Resilient Lady will enter service this year with a fourth and currently unnamed vessel being added in 2023.