Princess Cruises Takes Delivery of New Ship Discovery Princess

Princess Cruises has taken delivery of their newest and latest Royal class cruise ship, Discovery Princess. The cruise line now has 15 MedallionClass ships in their fleet.



Princess took delivery of Discovery Princess during a ceremony that was held at one of Fincantieri’s shipyards in Italy. The vessel is the sixth and final Royal class ship.

“Today marks a significant milestone for Princess Cruises as we officially take ownership of the spectacular Discovery Princess,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “We extend our immense gratitude to our long-time and trusted partners at Fincantieri, the shipbuilders of all six of our Royal-Class vessels with Discovery Princess and look forward to welcoming our first guests to experience the beauty of the ship when they embark in just a few weeks.”

Discovery Princess joins sister ships Royal Princess, Regal Princess, Majestic Princess, Sky Princess, and Enchanted Princess. The ships hold 3,600 passengers and are the largest in the cruise line’s fleet.

In addition, Discovery Princess is the newest ship to join the fleet offering Princess MedallionClass Vacations which begins with the Medallion wearable, a quarter-sized, device that enables everything from expedited contactless boarding to locating loved ones anywhere on the ship, as well as enhanced service like having whatever guests need, delivered directly to them, wherever they are on the ship

In addition, guests can share their favorite cruise moments using MedallionNet, the best WiFi at sea, as well as stay connected with friends and family back home, work remotely anywhere on the ship, quickly post content and stream favorite movies and shows.

The cruise ship will sail from Italy to the Port of Los Angeles where the vessel will begin sailing a series of cruises to the Mexican Riviera starting on March 27. After a month of cruises, the ship will head north and offer week long cruises to Alaska.