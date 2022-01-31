Holland America Line Offering Special Cruise for Naming Ceremony of Rotterdam

Holland America Line is offering a special cruise for those who want to be a part of the naming festivities for their newest ship Rotterdam.



Rotterdam’s special seven-day “Rotterdam Naming Celebration” cruise sails roundtrip from Amsterdam, Netherlands, departing May 29 and also visits Kristiansand, Stavanger and Flåm, Norway, with scenic cruising in Sognefjord.

The cruise ship is set to receive the royal treatment as Her Royal Highness Princess Margriet of the Netherlands will serve as the ship’s godmother. Rotterdam will be christened on May 30 during a private ceremony but it will be broadcast throughout the ship. During the cruise, guests will enjoy special events exclusive to the naming sailing, including a celebratory Gala Dinner and an opportunity to participate in the blessing of the cruise ship’s bell, along with surprises and commemorative gifts.

“Our new Rotterdam is a spectacular ship, and we are thrilled to have its naming ceremony scheduled with a celebratory cruise that allows our guests to join the festivities and officially welcome her to the fleet,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “Our history is deeply rooted in the Netherlands, and it was only fitting to name our newest Rotterdam in the city of Rotterdam with a royal godmother to honor our Dutch roots. We are deeply grateful that Her Royal Highness Princess Margriet will once again act as godmother to a Holland America Line ship.”

Sponsored Links



Once the ship departs Rotterdam, guests will spend the remainder of the voyage exploring the ports of Kristiansand, Stavanger and the stunning fjords and charming villages of Norway. A highlight of the itinerary is a day of scenic cruising in Sognefjord.

The largest and deepest fjord in Norway, the “King of the Fjords” is one of the world’s most beautiful destinations lined with majestic mountains and lush landscapes. In Flåm, the famous railway offers an unforgettable experience, climbing from sea level to 2,800 feet, crossing back and forth over rivers and passing through 20 tunnels.

Holland America Line is offering a Have It All package that includes their Signature Beverage Package, one night of specialty dining, WiFi, and one shore excursion value up to $100. View Prices on Cruises on Holland America Line

Have It All cruise fares for the special naming celebration cruise on Rotterdam start at $1,749 per person, single occupancy.