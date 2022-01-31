Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Over 100,000 Passengers Have Cruised on Carnival's Newest Ship

Over 100,000 Passengers Have Cruised on Carnival’s Newest Ship

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Over 110,000 passengers have taken a cruise on Carnival Cruise Line’s newest and largest cruise ship, Mardi Gras.

Today marks the sixth month anniversary of Mardi Gras’ first ever cruise, a week long sailing to the Caribbean from Port Canaveral.

Mardi Gras is Carnival Cruise Line’s first of three Excel class ships and the world’s first with a roller coaster.   Sister ships Carnival Celebration and Carnival Jubilee will debut in 2022 and 2023.

The cruise ship has more than 20 dining options and something for everyone in the family. The dining options include several new venues like Emeril’s Bistro 1396, Shaq’s Big Chicken, Chibang! and Street Eats.

Mardi Gras is also the very first cruise ship in North America to be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG).

This fall, more excitement arrives when Carnival Celebration arrives home to PortMiami. Carnival’s next Excel-class ship will share all the fun guests are enjoying on Mardi Gras, like BOLT, plus some exclusive features as well.

A third Excel-class ship, Carnival Jubilee, will begin operations from its homeport in Galveston in the fall of 2023 and will also feature unique aspects all her own. Cruises on Carnival Jubilee opened for sale last week.

View Cruises on Mardi Gras

Carnival Cruise Line has had almost 1 million guests on 400 cruises sail since restarting operations this past summer.

Ben Souza
Previous articleHolland America Line Offering Special Cruise for Naming Ceremony of Rotterdam

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Ship Returns to Florida Port for 3 and 4 Day Cruises

Ben Souza -
Carnival Liberty is back in Port Canaveral where the cruise ship will homeport and sail three and four day cruises to the Bahamas. The Carnival...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival’s 72 Hour Cruise Deals End at Midnight

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line's 72 hour cruise deals end at midnight and has Carnival cruises starting at just $131 per person. Carnival is America's Cruise Line...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

First Cruises on Carnival Jubilee Open for Bookings

Ben Souza -
The first cruises on Carnival Cruise Line's new ship that will debut in 2023, Carnival Jubilee, have opened for bookings.  The cruise line also...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Over 100,000 Passengers Have Cruised on Carnival’s Newest Ship

Ben Souza -
Over 110,000 passengers have taken a cruise on Carnival Cruise Line's newest and largest cruise ship, Mardi Gras. Today marks the sixth month anniversary of...

Holland America Line Offering Special Cruise for Naming Ceremony of Rotterdam

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line is offering a special cruise for those who want to be a part of the naming festivities for their newest ship...
