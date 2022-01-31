Over 100,000 Passengers Have Cruised on Carnival’s Newest Ship

Over 110,000 passengers have taken a cruise on Carnival Cruise Line’s newest and largest cruise ship, Mardi Gras.



Today marks the sixth month anniversary of Mardi Gras’ first ever cruise, a week long sailing to the Caribbean from Port Canaveral.

Mardi Gras is Carnival Cruise Line’s first of three Excel class ships and the world’s first with a roller coaster. Sister ships Carnival Celebration and Carnival Jubilee will debut in 2022 and 2023.

The cruise ship has more than 20 dining options and something for everyone in the family. The dining options include several new venues like Emeril’s Bistro 1396, Shaq’s Big Chicken, Chibang! and Street Eats.

Mardi Gras is also the very first cruise ship in North America to be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG).

This fall, more excitement arrives when Carnival Celebration arrives home to PortMiami. Carnival’s next Excel-class ship will share all the fun guests are enjoying on Mardi Gras, like BOLT, plus some exclusive features as well.

A third Excel-class ship, Carnival Jubilee, will begin operations from its homeport in Galveston in the fall of 2023 and will also feature unique aspects all her own. Cruises on Carnival Jubilee opened for sale last week.

Carnival Cruise Line has had almost 1 million guests on 400 cruises sail since restarting operations this past summer.