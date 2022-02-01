Cruise News Princess Cruises Cruise Line Offering 7% Back When You Use Shipboard Account in Port

Cruise Line Offering 7% Back When You Use Shipboard Account in Port

By Ben Souza
Cruise NewsPrincess Cruises
Princess Cruises has expanded contactless payments in ports and the cruise line is offering 7% back in onboard credit when cruisers use their ship account on land.

In several ports in the Caribbean, Mexico and Alaska, you can use your ship account in retail stores and restaurants when taking a cruise on Princess Cruises.  Guests can use their Medallion for purchases at retail locations in St. Thomas, Cabo, Puerto Vallarta, and all Alaska ports.

When a guest uses their Medallion to pay for things in port, they will receive 7% back in onboard ship credit when they associate a credit card with their MedallionPay account.

“MedallionPay offers the ultimate in payment convenience and security for guests both on board and now in ports we visit seamlessly blending the onboard and destination experience,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “What makes MedallionPay extra special is the instant onboard value it delivers to guests in addition to base benefits with their associated credit card.”

MedallionPay currently is available in St. Thomas, Cabo San Lucas, Cozumel, and Puerta Vallarta, with more destinations and merchants being added in the near future, including extensions into all Alaska ports Princess ships call on.

Among prominent merchants now accepting MedallionPay are Diamonds International and Cariloha, as well as more than 65 other retailers from restaurants, bars, souvenir stores, and jewelers to museums and excursion operators.

MedallionPay is available to all retailers large and small with no setup or monthly fees to register as a MedallionPay merchant, no required long-term contracts and the software is free to use. Merchants simply pay a transaction fee that includes all credit card processing fees and can cancel service at their discretion.

“We are so excited to be partnering on the MedallionPay program with Princess Cruises,” said Wendy Tarapani, Diamonds International. “Our guests are finding it an easy way to make their purchases since MedallionPay is a natural extension to the onboard experience.”

Princess has offered MedallionPay contactless payment for all onboard purchases on MedallionClass since the Princess MedallionClass Experience debuted in late 2017.

Ben Souza
Previous articleOver 100,000 Passengers Have Cruised on Carnival's Newest Ship

RELATED ARTICLES

Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises Takes Delivery of New Ship Discovery Princess

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises has taken delivery of their newest and latest Royal class cruise ship, Discovery Princess. The cruise line now has 15 MedallionClass ships...
Read more
Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises Adding New Perk to Their Best Sale Ever

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises is adding a new perk tomorrow to their Best Sale Only that will be available for only 72 hours. Princess Cruises has announced...
Read more
Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises Brings Back Their Best Sale Ever

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises has brought back their Best Sale Ever that offers five free perks when you book a cruise on one of their premium...
Read more

