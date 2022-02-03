Cruise News Celebrity Cruises Celebrity Cruises Adds New Hotel Option for Pre/Post Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Adds New Hotel Option for Pre/Post Cruises

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Celebrity Cruises has added a new hotel option for cruisers looking for a pre or post cruise hotel when sailing on one of their cruise ships.

Hotels by Celebrity offers a list of 4 and 5 start hotels at exclusive rates to help make booking a hotel a streamlined and stress-free experience.

Hotels by Celebrity will offer access to some of the world’s best hotels at attractive rates in ports all around the world.

“We’re so excited to offer this new service to all of our guests. Travel is meant to eliminate the stress in our lives, and Hotels by Celebrity makes finding the perfect accommodations easy and luxurious,” said Brian Abel, Celebrity’s Senior Vice President of Hotel Operations. “Now, guests will be assured of comfortable stays that meet their needs as they prepare for their cruise or extend their vacation a little longer.”

When booking a cruise with Celebrity Cruises, North American guests will then be presented with an option to book pre- or post-cruise accommodations. This new, dynamic service will offer the most suitable accommodations to fit a variety of needs: from proximity to local attractions to the number of guests in the traveling party.

For more information about Hotels by Celebrity, guests can go to the “Manage Your Reservation” page after booking their cruise. Travel professionals can access Hotels By Celebrity in Cruising Power.

For Celebrity Cruises’ full door-to-door booking experience, guests can also use Flights by Celebrity, Celebrity’s air program, which supports guests by booking their air travel at the best rates and with around the clock support.

The service allows guests to earn points with their favorite airline, and choose the days and times they want to fly, while simultaneously offering 24/7 travel monitoring and support from Flights by Celebrity Specialists. Should a guest’s journey be impacted by delays or cancellations, the brand’s specialists ensure they are on the next available flight to get to their destination.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Previous articleRoyal Caribbean Cruise Ships That Offer Pickleball
Next articleCarnival Cruise Line Offering Deals on All Cruises Through 2024

Carnival Cruise Line Offering Deals on All Cruises Through 2024

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line is offering deals on all of their cruises over the next four days with two separate sales to choose from. Carnival Cruise...

