Carnival Cruise Line Offering Deals on All Cruises Through 2024

Carnival Cruise Line is offering deals on all of their cruises over the next four days with two separate sales to choose from.



Carnival Cruise Line currently has 19 cruise ships back in service with plans to have their entire U.S. fleet back in operation by this spring. Carnival is currently offering cruises from Miami, Port Canaveral, Galveston, Long Beach, New Orleans, and other ports around the U.S.

Carnival’s deals on last minute cruises and on cruises farther out in the future include the following:

Book early and save 50% off cruise deposits on sailings through August 2024

Up to 40% off cruises including sailings over the next three months

Up to $50 in cruise credit on cruises through May 2022

Free room upgrades

Sale ends on February 7, 2022

View Prices on Cruises on Carnival

50% Reduced deposit is applicable to sailings outside of final payment due date, and is valid for all cruise ships, stateroom types and sail dates.

Onboard Credit offer is non-transferable/non-refundable. It is provided as a credit to your Sail & Sign account of $12.50 per person up to $25 per stateroom on 2-5 day sailings, and $25 per person up to $50 per stateroom on 6+ day sailings.

Room location upgrades are automatically assigned at the time of booking and are based on availability in like to like categories only (interior to interior, ocean view to ocean view, and balcony to balcony).

Offer applies to new bookings made between February 1, 2022 and February 7, 2022. Bookings made as part of a group will include their amenities. Offer is applicable on sailings through August 2024 where Early Saver is available. Request rate code OJS.

For complete terms and conditions of these cruise deals from Carnival, contact your travel agent or visit the cruise line’s website at Carnival.com.