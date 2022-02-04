Two More Carnival Cruise Ships Leaving the Fleet in 2022

Carnival Cruise Line has announced an update to their deployment schedule and two more cruise ships will be leaving the fleet this year.



Carnival Sensation will no longer restart cruises with Carnival. In addition, Carnival Ecstasy will sail her final cruise with Carnival Cruise Line on October 10, 2022. These changes will leave Carnival with just two Fantasy class ships, down from eight that the cruise line had in operation before the pandemic.

The latest updates to Carnival Cruise Line’s fleet schedule is as follows:

Jacksonville: As previously announced, Carnival Spirit will replace Carnival Ecstasy in Jacksonville. While that will happen for departures from March 7 through April 9, 2022, the next two cruises are being cancelled, and then a new ship will be assigned from the Carnival fleet to Jacksonville for the Ecstasy itineraries, effective April 23, 2022. That announcement will be made shortly.

Mobile: Carnival Ecstasy will reposition to Mobile for departures from March 5 through October 10, 2022. Cruises from Mobile that were planned for Carnival Sensation from October 15, 2022 through September 30, 2023 have been cancelled. At a later date, Carnival Cruise Line will be announcing a new operating plan for Mobile cruises.

Australia: Carnival Cruise Line is cancelling planned operations of Carnival Splendor from June 10, 2022 through September 26, 2022, and of Carnival Spirit from June 5, 2022 to October 5, 2023. Details for a two cruise ship return to Australia will be announced when they are confirmed.

“Our guests have remained passionate and supportive throughout the restart and 2022 gives us plenty of reasons for enthusiasm and excitement as we reach full operations in the U.S., prepare for our 50th birthday celebration, and await the arrival of Carnival Celebration this fall,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Our very loyal guests, our vibrant homeport strategy and our fleet of popular ships are strengths to our advantage as we adapt to changing opportunities and circumstances.”

Over the next couple years, three more cruise ships will enter Carnival’s fleet. The cruise line has two more Excel class ships (Carnival Celebration and Carnival Jubilee) under construction. In addition, Costa Magica will be converted over to Carnival in a dry dock.