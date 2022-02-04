Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Two More Carnival Cruise Ships Leaving the Fleet in 2022

Two More Carnival Cruise Ships Leaving the Fleet in 2022

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Carnival Cruise Line has announced an update to their deployment schedule and two more cruise ships will be leaving the fleet this year.

Carnival Sensation will no longer restart cruises with Carnival. In addition, Carnival Ecstasy will sail her final cruise with Carnival Cruise Line on October 10, 2022.  These changes will leave Carnival with just two Fantasy class ships, down from eight that the cruise line had in operation before the pandemic.

The latest updates to Carnival Cruise Line’s fleet schedule is as follows:

Jacksonville: As previously announced, Carnival Spirit will replace Carnival Ecstasy in Jacksonville. While that will happen for departures from March 7 through April 9, 2022, the next two cruises are being cancelled, and then a new ship will be assigned from the Carnival fleet to Jacksonville for the Ecstasy itineraries, effective April 23, 2022. That announcement will be made shortly.

Sponsored Links

Mobile: Carnival Ecstasy will reposition to Mobile for departures from March 5 through October 10, 2022. Cruises from Mobile that were planned for Carnival Sensation from October 15, 2022 through September 30, 2023 have been cancelled. At a later date, Carnival Cruise Line will be announcing a new operating plan for Mobile cruises.

Australia: Carnival Cruise Line is cancelling planned operations of Carnival Splendor from June 10, 2022 through September 26, 2022, and of Carnival Spirit from June 5, 2022 to October 5, 2023. Details for a two cruise ship return to Australia will be announced when they are confirmed.

“Our guests have remained passionate and supportive throughout the restart and 2022 gives us plenty of reasons for enthusiasm and excitement as we reach full operations in the U.S., prepare for our 50th birthday celebration, and await the arrival of Carnival Celebration this fall,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Our very loyal guests, our vibrant homeport strategy and our fleet of popular ships are strengths to our advantage as we adapt to changing opportunities and circumstances.”

Over the next couple years, three more cruise ships will enter Carnival’s fleet.  The cruise line has two more Excel class ships (Carnival Celebration and Carnival Jubilee) under construction.  In addition, Costa Magica will be converted over to Carnival in a dry dock.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Two More Carnival Cruise Ships Leaving the Fleet in 2022
Previous articleCarnival Cruise Line Offering Deals on All Cruises Through 2024

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Offering Deals on All Cruises Through 2024

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line is offering deals on all of their cruises over the next four days with two separate sales to choose from. Carnival Cruise...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Over 100,000 Passengers Have Cruised on Carnival’s Newest Ship

Ben Souza -
Over 110,000 passengers have taken a cruise on Carnival Cruise Line's newest and largest cruise ship, Mardi Gras. Today marks the sixth month anniversary of...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Ship Returns to Florida Port for 3 and 4 Day Cruises

Ben Souza -
Carnival Liberty is back in Port Canaveral where the cruise ship will homeport and sail three and four day cruises to the Bahamas. The Carnival...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,412FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Offering Deals on All Cruises Through 2024

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line is offering deals on all of their cruises over the next four days with two separate sales to choose from. Carnival Cruise...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Over 100,000 Passengers Have Cruised on Carnival’s Newest Ship

Ben Souza -
Over 110,000 passengers have taken a cruise on Carnival Cruise Line's newest and largest cruise ship, Mardi Gras. Today marks the sixth month anniversary of...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Ship Returns to Florida Port for 3 and 4 Day Cruises

Ben Souza -
Carnival Liberty is back in Port Canaveral where the cruise ship will homeport and sail three and four day cruises to the Bahamas. The Carnival...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival’s 72 Hour Cruise Deals End at Midnight

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line's 72 hour cruise deals end at midnight and has Carnival cruises starting at just $131 per person. Carnival is America's Cruise Line...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Two More Carnival Cruise Ships Leaving the Fleet in 2022

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has announced an update to their deployment schedule and two more cruise ships will be leaving the fleet this year. Carnival Sensation...

Carnival Cruise Line Offering Deals on All Cruises Through 2024

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line is offering deals on all of their cruises over the next four days with two separate sales to choose from. Carnival Cruise...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share