Fastest Growing Cruise Line Launching Two New Mega Ships This Year

The fastest growing cruise line, MSC Cruises, is launching two new mega ships this year as the cruise line’s fleet grows to 21 cruise ships.



MSC Cruises will have two new mega ships join their fleet this year, MSC Seascape and their first LNG powered cruise ship, MSC World Europa. They will join 19 other MSC cruise ships that visit 85 countries around the world each year.

MSC Seascape will sail from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami, for the first time on December 11, 2022. The new ship builds on the innovative Seaside EVO class by offering stunning views of the sea and will further solidify the line’s ongoing commitment to bring its newest and most advanced ships to the U.S. market. MSC Seascape will offer the following two different week long itineraries from Miami, enriching the cruise line’s already strong offering in the Caribbean:

Eastern Caribbean calling at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve and Nassau in The Bahamas, San Juan in Puerto Rico, and Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic.

calling at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve and Nassau in The Bahamas, San Juan in Puerto Rico, and Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic. Western Caribbean calling at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, Cozumel in Mexico, George Town in the Cayman Islands and Ocho Rios in Jamaica.

calling at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, Cozumel in Mexico, George Town in the Cayman Islands and Ocho Rios in Jamaica. View Prices on Cruises on MSC

Rubén Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA, said: “Winter vacations are a great way to escape cold days and grey skies, and MSC Seascape offers the perfect environment for enjoying the Caribbean’s endless sun. We designed this ship to offer our guests more opportunities to get out and enjoy the ocean, and we placed much of the open deck space on lower decks, closer to the water, where our guests want to be. We’re thrilled to have MSC Seascape join our U.S. fleet, offering unique, immersive vacation options from PortMiami and Port Canaveral with every itinerary stopping at Ocean Cay, where guests can enjoy our beautiful private island and witness first hand our efforts to protect marine environments.”

Sponsored Links



Beyond the Caribbean, the much-anticipated MSC World Europa will be the MSC’s first LNG-powered cruise ship, launching a brand-new class of vessels that introduces a completely new cruising platform offering guests a completely redefined cruise experience unlike anything at sea today.

MSC World Europa will be based in Doha for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, after which the ship will offer cruises calling Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sir Bani Yas (United Arab Emirates), Doha (Qatar), and Dammam (Saudi Arabia), starting with a mini-cruise on December 20, 2022, before resuming a regular schedule of 7-night cruises.

MSC World Europa will be one of the largest cruise ships in the world and it will be just the second class of ships to be over 200,000 gross tons in size.

In addition to these two brand new cruise ships, MSC Cruises will also offer two world cruises in 2023 on MSC Poesia and MSC Magnifica.

In an industry first, the two cruise ships will host over 5,000 guests for a journey around the world. They will both depart from Civitavecchia and Genoa (Italy), on January 4 and January 5, respectively. Both will visit Marseille (France) one day later and Barcelona (Spain) on January 7.

These maiden calls will mark a unique moment for guests as they prepare to set sail around the world without having to unpack their suitcase. Once the two ships cross the Mediterranean Sea, they will part ways in the Atlantic Ocean. MSC Poesia is sold-out, but there are limited cabins available on MSC Magnifica.