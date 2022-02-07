Cruise News Celebrity Cruises Celebrity Cruises' Newest Ship Celebrity Beyond Completes Sea Trials

Celebrity Cruises’ Newest Ship Celebrity Beyond Completes Sea Trials

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Celebrity Cruises’ newest and latest Edge class ship, Celebrity Beyond, successfully completed sea trials this weekend.

The sea trials took place in the Bay of Biscay tested the seaworthiness of the cruise ship.  It displayed a superior level of comfort, safety, maneuverability and fuel efficiency, the latter due in part to the revolutionary design of the ship’s Parabolic Ultrabow.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am to have completed this important milestone as it brings us that much closer to welcoming our guests onboard to enjoy their own ‘Journey WonderFULL,’ on Celebrity Beyond,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO, Celebrity Cruises. “Beyond showed why there is so much more to her than just her looks. Like her sister ships – Celebrity Apex and Celebrity Edge – she went beyond what was needed to demonstrate she’s ready.”

“Successfully completing these sea trials was a thrill of a lifetime for me,” said Celebrity Beyond Captain Kate McCue. “Her smooth sailing and maneuverability is a testament to her innovative design and I can’t wait to take the helm of this awe-inspiring ship and take our guests to equally beautiful destinations.”

Celebrity Beyond is scheduled to debut in 80 days on April 27, 2022 with a sailing from Southampton, England.  The vessel is Celebrity’s largest and most luxurious yet and has new reimagined spaces to go along with other of the cruise line’s popular venues.

Standing at 17 decks high and 21 meters longer than her innovative predecessors Celebrity Edge (2018) and Celebrity Apex (2020), Celebrity Beyond’s look and feel has been carefully curated with newly imagined spaces and expanded versions of the brand’s popular signature spaces, including:

  • The Retreat, an exclusive area for suite guests, now featuring a two-story sundeck;
  • Transformational accommodations, from modern two-story villas with plunge pools to staterooms with Infinite Verandas, blurring the boundaries between indoor and outdoor living;
  • An expanded Rooftop Garden and stunning resort deck featuring cantilevered float pools;
  • A stunning multi-level, multi-terraced Sunset Bar, defining the ship’s aft, from American designer Nate Berkus;
  • A first-ever Daniel Boulud fine-dining restaurant at sea called Le Voyage;
  • A redesigned Grand Plaza spanning three decks and flanked by the new World Class Bar and Le Voyage;
  • And, the Magic Carpet, an engineering feat soaring cantilevered above the sea, offering guests uninterrupted vistas while sipping cocktails or having dinner.

Celebrity Beyond will depart on her maiden voyage on April 27, 2022 from Southampton, England, on a 10-night Western Europe cruise visiting Bordeaux, France; Lisbon, Portugal; and Seville, Malaga, Palma de Mallorca and Barcelona, Spain.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
