Cunard Will Name New Ship Queen Anne

Cunard has announced that the name of the new ship joining their fleet in 2024 will be named Queen Anne. This will also mark the first time that Cunard has had four ships in service at one time.



The name “Queen Anne” celebrates Cunard’s rich heritage, royal history and refined status – joining a luxury contemporary fleet now honoring the names of each Queen Regnant over the last millennium.

Queen Anne will feature reimagined Cunard signature spaces as well as the introduction of new guest experiences within dining, culture and entertainment, for an unparalleled cruise experience underpinned by outstanding White Star Service.

Bridging tradition and contemporary luxury, Queen Anne celebrates the influential design styles of both past and present and introduces an updated Cunard livery. World renowned designers have joined forces to create an extraordinary and thoughtful standard-setting design – inspiring a new way to travel at sea. The décor will reveal bold color tones and showcase a striking aesthetic, while in keeping with the renowned timeless Cunard sophistication.

Carnival UK President, Sture Myrmell comments, “I am absolutely delighted to welcome Queen Anne, the fourth ship to Cunard’s fleet. This marks a very special moment in Cunard’s 182-year history and showcases Cunard’s exciting global plans for the future, allowing even more guests around the world to set sail with Cunard. With design inspired by the past and set for the future, Queen Anne is the perfect way for our guests to rediscover the joy of exploration and travel again. We look forward to sharing more details in the coming weeks and months.”

Queen Anne’s first sailings will open for bookings in May and the ship is scheduled to debut in early 2024.