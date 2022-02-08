Cruise Line Will Offer Pole-to-Pole Cruises in 2023

If you’re trying to decide between a cruise to Antarctica or the Arctic, one cruise line will offer three Pole-to-Pole cruises in 2023 that will visit both regions.

Hurtigruten Expeditions will offer three epic Pole-to-Pole cruises that will visit four continents and more than 100 landing sites. The sailings will visit iconic bucket-list destinations such as Alaska, Iceland, Greenland, the Northwest Passage, South America and Antarctica – with crossings such as the Arctic Circle, the Panama Canal and the Drake Passage.

“These are undoubtedly the most unique and exclusive expedition cruises we have ever offered in our 126-year history, and we believe these are the ultimate expedition cruise experiences. These extraordinary voyages will showcase some of the most spectacular nature and wildlife on our planet and offer authentic encounters with unique cultures,” said Hurtigruten Expeditions CEO Asta Lassesen.

Sponsored Links



Two of the Pole-to-Pole itineraries are offered by the world’s most sustainable cruise ships, the small-sized battery-hybrids MS Roald Amundsen and MS Fridtjof Nansen. The third Pole-to-Pole expedition is offered by the custom-build expedition original, the then fully upgraded MS Fram.

The cruises will range from 66, 93, and 94 days and set sail in August 2023.