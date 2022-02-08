Cruise News Cruise Line Will Offer Pole-to-Pole Cruises in 2023

Cruise Line Will Offer Pole-to-Pole Cruises in 2023

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

If you’re trying to decide between a cruise to Antarctica or the Arctic, one cruise line will offer three Pole-to-Pole cruises in 2023 that will visit both regions.

Hurtigruten Expeditions will offer three epic Pole-to-Pole cruises that will visit four continents and more than 100 landing sites. The sailings will visit iconic bucket-list destinations such as Alaska, Iceland, Greenland, the Northwest Passage, South America and Antarctica – with crossings such as the Arctic Circle, the Panama Canal and the Drake Passage.

“These are undoubtedly the most unique and exclusive expedition cruises we have ever offered in our 126-year history, and we believe these are the ultimate expedition cruise experiences. These extraordinary voyages will showcase some of the most spectacular nature and wildlife on our planet and offer authentic encounters with unique cultures,” said Hurtigruten Expeditions CEO Asta Lassesen.

Sponsored Links

Two of the Pole-to-Pole itineraries are offered by the world’s most sustainable cruise ships, the small-sized battery-hybrids MS Roald Amundsen and MS Fridtjof Nansen. The third Pole-to-Pole expedition is offered by the custom-build expedition original, the then fully upgraded MS Fram.

The cruises will range from 66, 93, and 94 days and set sail in August 2023.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Cruise Line Will Offer Pole-to-Pole Cruises in 2023
Previous articleCunard Will Name New Ship Queen Anne
Next articleNorwegian Cruise Line Making Masks Optional Next Month

RELATED ARTICLES

Cruise News

Cunard Will Name New Ship Queen Anne

Ben Souza -
Cunard has announced that the name of the new ship joining their fleet in 2024 will be named Queen Anne. This will also mark...
Read more
Cruise News

Regent Seven Seas Cruises Releases Wave Season Promotion

Ben Souza -
Regent Seven Seas Cruises, one of the world's finest luxury cruise lines, has unveiled their Wave Season promotion that includes free upgrades on over...
Read more
Cruise News

Two Cruise Lines Will Start Requiring Boosters

Ben Souza -
Two cruise lines will start requiring COVID-19 boosters in order to sail on one of their cruise ships starting in March. Both Silversea Cruises and...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,430FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Cruise News

Cunard Will Name New Ship Queen Anne

Ben Souza -
Cunard has announced that the name of the new ship joining their fleet in 2024 will be named Queen Anne. This will also mark...
Read more
Cruise News

Regent Seven Seas Cruises Releases Wave Season Promotion

Ben Souza -
Regent Seven Seas Cruises, one of the world's finest luxury cruise lines, has unveiled their Wave Season promotion that includes free upgrades on over...
Read more
Cruise News

Two Cruise Lines Will Start Requiring Boosters

Ben Souza -
Two cruise lines will start requiring COVID-19 boosters in order to sail on one of their cruise ships starting in March. Both Silversea Cruises and...
Read more
Cruise News

Is One of the World’s Largest Cruise Ships in Jeopardy of Not Being Completed?

Ben Souza -
Global Dream is a 208,000 gross ton cruise ship that is around 75% completed and was slated to debut later this year. It is...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Norwegian Cruise Line Making Masks Optional Next Month

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line has announced that they will make masks optional next month as well as allow younger unvaccinated children to sail on their...

Cruise Line Will Offer Pole-to-Pole Cruises in 2023

Ben Souza -
If you're trying to decide between a cruise to Antarctica or the Arctic, one cruise line will offer three Pole-to-Pole cruises in 2023 that...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share