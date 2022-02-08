Cruise News Norwegian Cruise Line Norwegian Cruise Line Making Masks Optional Next Month

By Ben Souza
Norwegian Cruise Line has announced that they will make masks optional next month as well as allow younger unvaccinated children to sail on their cruise ships.

Beginning with cruises that embark on March 1, 2022 and later, cruisers will not be required to wear mask on NCL cruise ships.  The cruise line is recommending that passengers continue wear them but they said that the decision to wear one will be at the discretion of the guest.

This will apply to cruises that depart from a U.S. port and not European sailings.

In addition, unvaccinated children age four years and younger will be able to sail on a Norwegian cruise ship for sailings that depart on or after March 1, 2022.

For cruises that depart for the rest of February, all guests and crew members are required to wear face coverings when not actively eating or drinking, or when in their cabin.

Norwegian Cruise Line said that they will continue to monitor public health guidance and will modify requirements if necessary.

Ben Souza
