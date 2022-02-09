Royal Caribbean’s WOW Sale Is Back for 6 Days Only

145 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Royal Caribbean bought back their most popular sale this morning and their latest WOW Sale will run for the next six days.



Royal Caribbean is the world’s largest cruise line with more ships in service than anyone else. Next month, the cruise line will debut their newest and largest ship ever, Wonder of the Seas. Royal Caribbean is celebrating by offering a sale on every cruise they offer.

In addition to the discount on cruises, Royal Caribbean is also offering up to 35% off drink packages, dining packages, spa packages, photo packagers, WiFi, shore excursions, and more.

Royal Caribbean’s newest WOW Sale includes the following:

30% off every guest

Up to $400 in cruise spending money (OBC)

Up to $150 in additional instant savings

Includes Cruise with Confidence guarantee

Includes Best Price Guarantee

Good on cruises that depart March 9, 2022 and later

Runs from February 9-14, 2022

View Prices on Cruises on Royal Caribbean

Onboard credit amounts are per stateroom and determined by category booked and sailing length: On sailings 5 nights or less, $50 OBC for Interior and Ocean View, $75 for Balconies and $150 for Suites; on sailings 6 nights or longer, $75 OBC for Interior and Ocean View, $100 for Balconies and $400 for Suites.

Up to $150 in additional savings applies to cruises that depart between March 9, 2022 and December 31, 2022.

For complete terms and details of Royal Caribbean’s newest WOW Sale, visit RoyalCaribbean.com or contact your local travel professional.