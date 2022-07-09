Princess Cruises Named Best Cruise Line for Alaskan Cruises

Princess Cruises has been named the best cruise line for cruises to Alaska for the third time in the 2022 WAVE Awards.



As part of the WAVE Awards, readers of TravelAge West recognized companies, individuals and destinations in categories that spanned the cruise, tour operator, airline, hotel and resort, destination, rail vacation and travel insurance travel fields. The annual awards give travel advisors in the Western U.S. the opportunity to recognize the outstanding qualities and services of their travel supplier partners.

Princess Cruises’ 2022 and 2023 Alaska seasons include six MedallionClass cruise ships, with Discovery Princess – the newest ship in the Princess fleet – marking her inaugural season as the youngest ship in Alaska this year.

Princess offers cruises to Alaska from the following four west coast home ports: Seattle, Vancouver, B.C., Anchorage (Whittier) and San Francisco.

The 2023 Alaska cruises and cruisetours season includes 145 departures, 14 unique itineraries and five glacier viewing experiences.

These offerings include Voyage of the Glaciers, which gives guests the chance to experience Alaska’s top-two attractions – Glacier Bay National Park and Denali National Park – by choosing from 24 cruisetour itineraries, ranging from three to 10 nights on land, before or after the cruise.

TravelAge West will feature WAVE Awards coverage in the July 11 issue that comes out in a few days.