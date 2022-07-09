Cruise News Princess Cruises Princess Cruises Named Best Cruise Line for Alaskan Cruises

Princess Cruises Named Best Cruise Line for Alaskan Cruises

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsPrincess Cruises
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Princess Cruises has been named the best cruise line for cruises to Alaska for the third time in the 2022 WAVE Awards.

As part of the WAVE Awards, readers of TravelAge West recognized companies, individuals and destinations in categories that spanned the cruise, tour operator, airline, hotel and resort, destination, rail vacation and travel insurance travel fields. The annual awards give travel advisors in the Western U.S. the opportunity to recognize the outstanding qualities and services of their travel supplier partners.

Princess Cruises’ 2022 and 2023 Alaska seasons include six MedallionClass cruise ships, with Discovery Princess – the newest ship in the Princess fleet – marking her inaugural season as the youngest ship in Alaska this year.

Princess offers cruises to Alaska from the following four west coast home ports: Seattle, Vancouver, B.C., Anchorage (Whittier) and San Francisco.

Sponsored Links

The 2023 Alaska cruises and cruisetours season includes 145 departures, 14 unique itineraries and five glacier viewing experiences.

These offerings include Voyage of the Glaciers, which gives guests the chance to experience Alaska’s top-two attractions – Glacier Bay National Park and Denali National Park – by choosing from 24 cruisetour itineraries, ranging from three to 10 nights on land, before or after the cruise.

TravelAge West will feature WAVE Awards coverage in the July 11 issue that comes out in a few days.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Princess Cruises Princess Cruises Named Best Cruise Line for Alaskan Cruises
Previous articleNorwegian Cruise Line Drops Pre-Cruise Testing for Some Cruises

RELATED ARTICLES

Princess Cruises

Cruise Line Drops Deposits on Cruises to Just $1

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises has dropped their cruise deposits to just $1 per person for the next five days for cruises that depart in 2022 and...
Read more
Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises Adds New All-Inclusive Option

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises has announced Princess Premier, an all new all-inclusive package that can be added on for just $75 per day starting on May...
Read more
Princess Cruises

Cruise Line Sees Three More Ships Resume Cruises

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises saw three more cruise ship resume cruises as the cruise line now has 12 of 15 cruise ships back in service. Island Princess...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,759FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Princess Cruises

Cruise Line Drops Deposits on Cruises to Just $1

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises has dropped their cruise deposits to just $1 per person for the next five days for cruises that depart in 2022 and...
Read more
Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises Adds New All-Inclusive Option

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises has announced Princess Premier, an all new all-inclusive package that can be added on for just $75 per day starting on May...
Read more
Princess Cruises

Cruise Line Sees Three More Ships Resume Cruises

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises saw three more cruise ship resume cruises as the cruise line now has 12 of 15 cruise ships back in service. Island Princess...
Read more
Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises Offering Up to 40% Off Sailings to Alaska

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises is offering special cruise deals on sailings to Alaska this year that include up to 40% off cruises and cruisetours. Princess Cruises has...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Princess Cruises Named Best Cruise Line for Alaskan Cruises

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises has been named the best cruise line for cruises to Alaska for the third time in the 2022 WAVE Awards. As part of...

Norwegian Cruise Line Drops Pre-Cruise Testing for Some Cruises

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line has dropped the pre-cruise testing requirement for cruises that leave from several of their homeports. Beginning on August 1, 2022, vaccinated passengers...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share