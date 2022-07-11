Cruise News MSC Cruises Cruise Line Building Two Hydrogen Powered Cruise Ships

Cruise Line Building Two Hydrogen Powered Cruise Ships

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsMSC Cruises
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

MSC Cruises has announced that the fifth and sixth cruise ship in their new luxury cruise line Explora Journeys will be powered by hydrogen.

EXPLORA V and VI will feature a new generation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) engines that will tackle the issue of methane slip and will also be equipped with industry first environmental technologies and solutions, including a containment system for liquid hydrogen that will enable them to use this promising low-carbon fuel.

Hydrogen fuel will power a six-megawatt fuel cell to produce emissions-free power for the hotel operation and allow the vessels to run on ‘zero emissions’ in port, with the engines turned off. The two newbuilds will come into service in 2027 and 2028, respectively.

Explora Journeys also said that the previously announced vessels EXPLORA III and IV will now be powered by LNG. The two ships will be enlarged by 19 meters to enable the installation of a new generation system based on LNG and hydrogen. This has provided an opportunity to enhance the mix of suites with an increased number of spacious and luxurious Ocean Residences and larger public spaces, which offer a true sense of being at home at sea.

Sponsored Links

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of the Cruise Division of MSC Group, said, “Explora Journeys is building ships for tomorrow, utilizing today’s latest technologies and being ready to adapt to alternative energy solutions as they become available. The announcement today marks another significant step forward in our goal as a business to reach net zero emissions by 2050 across all our cruise operation for the two brands and a further proof of our commitment to invest in the most advanced marine environmental technologies available to develop sustainable solutions for the future. This transition to zero emissions operations for the maritime industry is the biggest challenge that we will ever face, and this will only be achieved by everyone playing their part – by investing in research and development and through significant investment both by companies but also governments.”

LNG is currently the cleanest marine fuel currently available at scale and it virtually eliminates local air pollutant emissions like Sulphur oxides (99 per cent), nitrogen oxides (85 per cent) and particles (98 per cent). In terms of emissions with a global impact, LNG plays a significant role in climate change mitigation with the engines having the potential to reduce CO2 emissions by up to 25 per cent compared to standard marine fuels. In addition, with the increasing availability of bio and synthetic forms of LNG in the future, this energy source will provide a pathway toward eventual decarbonized operations.

All six cruise ships in Explora Journeys’ fleet will have a comprehensive range of onboard energy efficient equipment to optimize engine use to further reduce emissions.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News MSC Cruises Cruise Line Building Two Hydrogen Powered Cruise Ships
Previous articlePrincess Cruises Named Best Cruise Line for Alaskan Cruises
Next articleCruise Line Will Offer Cheaper Prices Pre-Cruise Than on the Ship

RELATED ARTICLES

MSC Cruises

Cruise Line Bringing Back Formal Gala Night

Ben Souza -
Just weeks after the last of their cruise ships returned to service, MSC Cruises has announced that they are bringing back the popular Gala...
Read more
MSC Cruises

World’s Largest LNG Powered Cruise Ship Completes Construction Milestone

Ben Souza -
MSC Cruises celebrated dual milestones this week when the world's largest LNG powered cruise ship completed its first set of sea trials. Also, the...
Read more
MSC Cruises

MSC’s 19th and Final Cruise Ship Resumes Cruises

Ben Souza -
MSC Cruises' 19th and final ship, MSC Musica, resumed cruises this week marking the cruise line's full return to service. The cruise ship set sail...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,763FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

MSC Cruises

Cruise Line Bringing Back Formal Gala Night

Ben Souza -
Just weeks after the last of their cruise ships returned to service, MSC Cruises has announced that they are bringing back the popular Gala...
Read more
MSC Cruises

World’s Largest LNG Powered Cruise Ship Completes Construction Milestone

Ben Souza -
MSC Cruises celebrated dual milestones this week when the world's largest LNG powered cruise ship completed its first set of sea trials. Also, the...
Read more
MSC Cruises

MSC’s 19th and Final Cruise Ship Resumes Cruises

Ben Souza -
MSC Cruises' 19th and final ship, MSC Musica, resumed cruises this week marking the cruise line's full return to service. The cruise ship set sail...
Read more
MSC Cruises

Cruise Line’s Giant New Ship Will Have 22 Decks and 33 Restaurants, Lounges, and Bars

Ben Souza -
MSC Cruises' giant new cruise ship that will debut later this year, MSC World Europa, will be 22 decks tall and have 33 restaurants,...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Cruise Line Will Offer Cheaper Prices Pre-Cruise Than on the Ship

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises has announced new pre-cruise pricing for onboard packages that will always be lower than you will pay once onboard your cruise ship. Celebrity...

Cruise Line Building Two Hydrogen Powered Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
MSC Cruises has announced that the fifth and sixth cruise ship in their new luxury cruise line Explora Journeys will be powered by hydrogen. EXPLORA...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share