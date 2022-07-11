Cruise Line Will Offer Cheaper Prices Pre-Cruise Than on the Ship

Celebrity Cruises has announced new pre-cruise pricing for onboard packages that will always be lower than you will pay once onboard your cruise ship.



Celebrity Cruises’ new approach to planning your cruise will have you saving money by pre-purchasing things that you normally just pay for on the ship.

This includes one-of-a-kind shore excursions, specialty restaurants, drink packages, and more. The discounts will be as follows:

WiFi: Up to 23% off

Drink packages: Up to 17% off

Dining: Up to 11% off

Shore Excursions: up to 20% off

Gaming: Up to 20% off

Photos: Up to 20% off

Pre-cruise pricing featured before cruises will always be lower than on board pricing (the pre-cruise promotion excludes Spa and Fitness reservations; and limited items which are not available for sale on board; all specialty dining product discounts will be available at a ship and departure date based on the following schedule: Celebrity Constellation on 7/12 for voyages departing 9/25 and later; Celebrity Solstice on 7/28 for voyages departing 10/15 and later; Celebrity Summit on 8/9 for voyages departing 10/27 and later ;and Celebrity Eclipse on 8/23 for voyages 9/4 and later).