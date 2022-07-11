Cruise News Celebrity Cruises Cruise Line Will Offer Cheaper Prices Pre-Cruise Than on the Ship

By Ben Souza
Cruise NewsCelebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises has announced new pre-cruise pricing for onboard packages that will always be lower than you will pay once onboard your cruise ship.

Celebrity Cruises’ new approach to planning your cruise will have you saving money by pre-purchasing things that you normally just pay for on the ship.

This includes one-of-a-kind shore excursions, specialty restaurants, drink packages, and more.  The discounts will be as follows:

WiFi: Up to 23% off
Drink packages: Up to 17% off
Dining: Up to 11% off
Shore Excursions: up to 20% off
Gaming: Up to 20% off
Photos: Up to 20% off

Pre-cruise pricing featured before cruises will always be lower than on board pricing (the pre-cruise promotion excludes Spa and Fitness reservations; and limited items which are not available for sale on board; all specialty dining product discounts will be available at a ship and departure date based on the following schedule: Celebrity Constellation on 7/12 for voyages departing 9/25 and later; Celebrity Solstice on 7/28 for voyages departing 10/15 and later; Celebrity Summit on 8/9 for voyages departing 10/27 and later ;and Celebrity Eclipse on 8/23 for voyages 9/4 and later).

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
