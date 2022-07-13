Cruise News Regent Celebrates Construction Milestone on New Luxury Cruise Ship

Regent Celebrates Construction Milestone on New Luxury Cruise Ship

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Regent Seven Seas Cruises, one of the finest luxury cruise lines in the world, celebrated a construction milestone on their new cruise ship that will debut in 2023, Seven Seas Grandeur.

The cruise line held a keel laying ceremony for Seven Seas Grandeur at the Fincantieri shipyard in Ancona, Italy. the Regent Seven Seas Cruises leadership team were joined by members of Fincantieri to formally place one of the vessel’s building blocks.

“Since their respective debuts in 2016 and 2020, Seven Seas Explorer and Seven Seas Splendor have delighted discerning luxury travelers from across the world, earning a reputation as the most luxurious ships ever built,” said Jason Montague, President and Chief Executive Officer, Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Now their sister, Seven Seas Grandeur, builds upon Regent’s rich three decade-long history. Inspired by our heritage, this will be a ship that harmonizes elegance, comfort, freedom and choice, providing An Unrivaled Experience, and will continue to delight our guests for years to come.”

Gilberto Tobaldi, Ancona shipyard Director said, “Seven Seas Grandeur marks our third collaboration with Regent Seven Seas Cruises. We are proud to partner with such a prestigious cruise line to develop Seven Seas Grandeur, which will be a beautiful model for the future of luxury cruising.”

Seven Seas Grandeur will host only 732 guests and have a gross tonnage of 55,500, providing among the highest space ratios and staff-to-guest ratios in the industry, along with the highest standards of Regent service.

To design the new ship, Regent Seven Seas Cruises engaged the award-winning Studio DADO – specialists in boutique cruising and hospitality interior design – to reimagine the distinct level of luxury found on board The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet™. Last fall, Regent unveiled designs for all 15 suite categories, from the one-of-a-kind Regent Suite – with a reimagined space “The Parlor” – to the spacious Veranda Suite. Also revealed were the designs of restaurants Prime 7 and Chartreuse, and a rejuvenated Observation Lounge, along with the captivating reimagining of the largest specialty restaurant at sea, Compass Rose, which offers a fully customized epicurean experience.

The designs take modern luxury cruising to new aesthetic heights, from all-suite, all-balcony accommodations to transformative dining experiences.

Seven Seas Grandeur will commence her inaugural season in November 2023, cruising 17 voyages in the Caribbean and the Mediterranean, plus 2 transatlantic crossings, all ranging from seven to 16 nights in length.

Ben Souza
