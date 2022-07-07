Norwegian Cruise Line Drops Pre-Cruise Testing for Some Cruises

Norwegian Cruise Line has dropped the pre-cruise testing requirement for cruises that leave from several of their homeports.



Beginning on August 1, 2022, vaccinated passengers boarding a Norwegian cruise ship are exempt from all pre-cruise testing requirements with an exception for cruises from the following ports:

Piraeus, Greece (Athens)

All Canadian ports

All U.S. Ports

Cruises from these three countries/ports will continue to require a pre-cruise negative COVID-19 test result within two days of embarkation (antigen tests) or three days for PCR tests.

All unvaccinated guests under the age of 2 do not need to complete a pre-cruise test when taking a cruise from a U.S. port.

Sponsored Links



Last month, the CDC dropped the negative test requirement for those traveling back into the U.S. from a foreign country.