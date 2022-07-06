Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line Creates Sign-Up Page For New Ship

Carnival Cruise Line Creates Sign-Up Page For New Ship

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Carnival Cruise Line has created a new sign-up page on their website for those wanting to be the first to know about a cruise ship that is entering their fleet later this year, Carnival Luminosa.

The sign-up page can be found at https://www.carnival.com/cruise-ships/carnival-luminosa. By signing up, you can be the first to know about the cruise ship’s itineraries and special promotions.

Costa Luminosa will join Carnival Cruise Line’s fleet in September and will start guest operations as Carnival Luminosa in November 2022 from Brisbane, Australia.

The cruise ship will operate seasonally from October through April from Brisbane, then reposition to Seattle, where it will sail Alaska itineraries from May through September, before returning to Brisbane.

Sponsored Links

Cruises out of Brisbane will be announced shortly, and Carnival Cruise Line will sail a variety of itineraries that will initially include visits to Australian favorites such as the Great Barrier Reef and Airlie Beach, and, as destinations open over time, ports of call such as Noumea and Lifou Isle in New Caledonia, Port Vila and Mystery Island in Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea and Fiji.

Luminosa is a sister ship to the four other popular Spirit class cruise ships that already sail for Carnival Cruise Line.

Given the short timeline to get Carnival Luminosa ready for service, the cruise ship will go through some modest updates to change over from Costa Cruises to Carnival Cruise Line over the next few months ahead of the November service start-up.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line Creates Sign-Up Page For New Ship
Previous articleCruise Line Offering 70% Off 2nd Guest and 6 Free Perks

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Picks Cruise Director to Lead New Ship

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has selected the cruise director and entertainment director that will lead their new cruise ship debuting later this year, Carnival Celebration. Fan...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Adds New Burger to Guy’s Burger Joint

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has added a new burger to Guy's Burger Joint that is featured on Carnival cruise ships. The new Funderstruck Nacho Burger was...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Updates Shore Excursion Protocols

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has updated their shore excursion protocols for unvaccinated guests everyone is now able to explore ports on their own. Up until now,...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,758FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Picks Cruise Director to Lead New Ship

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has selected the cruise director and entertainment director that will lead their new cruise ship debuting later this year, Carnival Celebration. Fan...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Adds New Burger to Guy’s Burger Joint

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has added a new burger to Guy's Burger Joint that is featured on Carnival cruise ships. The new Funderstruck Nacho Burger was...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Updates Shore Excursion Protocols

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has updated their shore excursion protocols for unvaccinated guests everyone is now able to explore ports on their own. Up until now,...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Creating New Concept With Two Ships From Sister Cruise Line

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line is teaming up with sister cruise line Costa Cruises to create a new concept on two cruise ships that will sail...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Carnival Cruise Line Creates Sign-Up Page For New Ship

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has created a new sign-up page on their website for those wanting to be the first to know about a cruise...

Cruise Line Offering 70% Off 2nd Guest and 6 Free Perks

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line is offering their annual Freedom Sale for the 4th of July weekend that not only has 70% off the second guest...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share