Carnival Cruise Line Creates Sign-Up Page For New Ship

Carnival Cruise Line has created a new sign-up page on their website for those wanting to be the first to know about a cruise ship that is entering their fleet later this year, Carnival Luminosa.



The sign-up page can be found at https://www.carnival.com/cruise-ships/carnival-luminosa. By signing up, you can be the first to know about the cruise ship’s itineraries and special promotions.

Costa Luminosa will join Carnival Cruise Line’s fleet in September and will start guest operations as Carnival Luminosa in November 2022 from Brisbane, Australia.

The cruise ship will operate seasonally from October through April from Brisbane, then reposition to Seattle, where it will sail Alaska itineraries from May through September, before returning to Brisbane.

Cruises out of Brisbane will be announced shortly, and Carnival Cruise Line will sail a variety of itineraries that will initially include visits to Australian favorites such as the Great Barrier Reef and Airlie Beach, and, as destinations open over time, ports of call such as Noumea and Lifou Isle in New Caledonia, Port Vila and Mystery Island in Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea and Fiji.

Luminosa is a sister ship to the four other popular Spirit class cruise ships that already sail for Carnival Cruise Line.

Given the short timeline to get Carnival Luminosa ready for service, the cruise ship will go through some modest updates to change over from Costa Cruises to Carnival Cruise Line over the next few months ahead of the November service start-up.