Cruise Line Offering 70% Off 2nd Guest and 6 Free Perks

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Norwegian Cruise Line is offering their annual Freedom Sale for the 4th of July weekend that not only has 70% off the second guest in a stateroom, but six free perks including drinks and shore excursions.

All of Norwegian’s cruise ships have returned to service and NCL is offering deals on cruises that include all cabin types.  Studio, inside, oceanview, balcony, suites, and The Haven are all included in this deal.

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Freedom Sale includes the following:

  • 70% off the second guest in a stateroom
  • Free airfare
  • Free drink packages
  • Free specialty dining
  • Free shore excursions
  • Free WiFi
  • 3rd and 4th guests in a cabin cruise for free
  • Sale ends on July 5, 2022
  • View Prices on Cruises on Norwegian Cruise Line

This offer is valid on cruises that are three nights and longer. Free at Sea choice(s) must be selected at least 24 hours prior to sailing and cannot be changed on board.

This offer is applicable to NCL MIAMI, NCL INTL, AUSTRALIA, NCL BRAZIL, NCL MEA and NCL ASIA. Not applicable to CE or UK offices.

For complete terms and details of this sale from NCL, contact you local travel professional or visit NCL.com.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
