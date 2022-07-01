Largest Cruise Ship Ever Has First Block Laid at Shipyard

Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas will be the largest cruise ship ever built and the vessel’s first block was laid this week at a shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France.



Utopia of the Seas is scheduled to enter service in 2024 and will be the world’s largest cruise ship. The cruise line celebrated the keel laying for the ship at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard.

“The keel laying for Utopia of the Seas represents the first milestone of an incredible ship and the next step toward a bolder, thrilling future for Royal Caribbean and vacations,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “Utopia’s debut in 2024, on the heels of Icon of the Seas setting sail in fall 2023, will build on a new, exciting chapter that is set to redefine family vacations and getaways for all ages in ways we’ll soon reveal.”



At the ceremony, the working teams constructing Utopia of the Seas watched as newly minted coins were placed on the cruise ship’s first 948-ton steel block. The longstanding maritime tradition calls for coins, representing Royal Caribbean and Chantiers de l’Atlantique, to bring luck during the construction process and while the ship is at sea.

“Today, we are celebrating with Royal Caribbean International an important tradition and milestone for Utopia of the Seas” said Laurent Castaing, General Manager of Chantiers de l’Atlantique. “The construction of Utopia is an exciting opportunity for the Chantiers de l’Atlantique teams that are aiming to make this cruise ship one of the most environmentally friendly ships in the world equipped with new generation dual-fuel engines.”

Utopia of the Seas will be a sister ship to Royal Caribbean’s Oasis class vessels. The cruise ship will be the sixth in the class and keep with the tradition of being slightly larger than previous ships.

The cruise ship will be powered by LNG. Royal Caribbean has yet to announce a homeport or where Utopia of the Seas will sail when the ship debuts in two years.