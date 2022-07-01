Cruise Line Drops Deposits on Cruises to Just $1

Princess Cruises has dropped their cruise deposits to just $1 per person for the next five days for cruises that depart in 2022 and 2023.



When combined with Princess Plus, drinks, Wi-Fi and crew appreciation are included. On the cruise line’s newest fare option, Princess Premier, it includes everything in Princess Plus along with drinks up to $18 each and exclusive spirit offerings, unlimited MedallionNet for up to four devices with the best Wi-Fi at sea, crew appreciation, TWO nights of specialty dining, and a photo package.

This sale from Princess Cruises includes the following:

Up to 40% off cruises in 2022

Up to 25% off cruises in 2023

Cruise deposits at just $1 per person

Ends on July 5, 2022

View Prices on Cruises on Princess

This offer applies to cruises up to 55 days in length, and those in which final payment is required are not eligible.

Sponsored Links



The $1 deposit sale runs June 30, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. PT through July 5, 2022, and is available to residents 21 years of age and older of the United States & D.C., Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Bermuda.

For complete terms and details of this sale from Princess Cruises, visit Princess.com or contact your local travel agent.