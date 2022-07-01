Cruise News Princess Cruises Cruise Line Drops Deposits on Cruises to Just $1

Cruise Line Drops Deposits on Cruises to Just $1

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsPrincess Cruises
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Princess Cruises has dropped their cruise deposits to just $1 per person for the next five days for cruises that depart in 2022 and 2023.

When combined with Princess Plus, drinks, Wi-Fi and crew appreciation are included. On the cruise line’s newest fare option, Princess Premier, it includes everything in Princess Plus along with drinks up to $18 each and exclusive spirit offerings, unlimited MedallionNet for up to four devices with the best Wi-Fi at sea, crew appreciation, TWO nights of specialty dining, and a photo package.

This sale from Princess Cruises includes the following:

This offer applies to cruises up to 55 days in length, and those in which final payment is required are not eligible.

Sponsored Links

The $1 deposit sale runs June 30, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. PT through July 5, 2022, and is available to residents 21 years of age and older of the United States & D.C., Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Bermuda.

For complete terms and details of this sale from Princess Cruises, visit Princess.com or contact your local travel agent.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Princess Cruises Cruise Line Drops Deposits on Cruises to Just $1
Previous articleHolland America Line Cruise Will Retrace the Cruise Line’s Very First Voyage
Next articleLargest Cruise Ship Ever Has First Block Laid at Shipyard

RELATED ARTICLES

Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises Adds New All-Inclusive Option

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises has announced Princess Premier, an all new all-inclusive package that can be added on for just $75 per day starting on May...
Read more
Princess Cruises

Cruise Line Sees Three More Ships Resume Cruises

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises saw three more cruise ship resume cruises as the cruise line now has 12 of 15 cruise ships back in service. Island Princess...
Read more
Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises Offering Up to 40% Off Sailings to Alaska

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises is offering special cruise deals on sailings to Alaska this year that include up to 40% off cruises and cruisetours. Princess Cruises has...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,749FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises Adds New All-Inclusive Option

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises has announced Princess Premier, an all new all-inclusive package that can be added on for just $75 per day starting on May...
Read more
Princess Cruises

Cruise Line Sees Three More Ships Resume Cruises

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises saw three more cruise ship resume cruises as the cruise line now has 12 of 15 cruise ships back in service. Island Princess...
Read more
Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises Offering Up to 40% Off Sailings to Alaska

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises is offering special cruise deals on sailings to Alaska this year that include up to 40% off cruises and cruisetours. Princess Cruises has...
Read more
Opinion

How I Used My Cruise Ship Account in Port at Restaurants and Shops

Ben Souza -
How nice would it be to use your cruise ship account while in port so you don't have to worry about carrying credit cards...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Largest Cruise Ship Ever Has First Block Laid at Shipyard

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean's Utopia of the Seas will be the largest cruise ship ever built and the vessel's first block was laid this week at...

Cruise Line Drops Deposits on Cruises to Just $1

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises has dropped their cruise deposits to just $1 per person for the next five days for cruises that depart in 2022 and...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share