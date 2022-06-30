Cruise News Holland America Line Holland America Line Cruise Will Retrace the Cruise Line's Very First Voyage

Holland America Line Cruise Will Retrace the Cruise Line’s Very First Voyage

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsHolland America Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Holland America Line has added a second cruise celebrating their 150th anniversary and the voyage will retrace in reverse the cruise line’s very first cruise.

The cruise will take place on Holland America Line’s newest cruise ship, Rotterdam and depart from Fort Lauderdale on April 3, 2023.

From Fort Lauderdale, the cruise ship heads to New York City and makes a rare overnight call, giving guests extra time to experience the attractions that make this vibrant city come to life, including the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, Empire State Building, Broadway and more. Rotterdam will then spend eight leisurely days at sea crossing the Atlantic Ocean, calling at Plymouth and Dover (London), England, before arriving April 18 — Holland America Line’s 150th anniversary — at Rotterdam for an overnight full of festivities.

“As we got deeper into planning the events surrounding our 150th, we knew that the best place to celebrate the date of our founding was in the city of Rotterdam where it all started,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “These voyages that mark our first departure and our anniversary are going to be incredibly memorable as we retrace our first sailing from the 1870s, but on a modern, luxury cruise ship. We anticipate the April cruise to be as popular as the October sailing.”

Sponsored Links

To kick off a season of celebrations, Holland America Line announced the first special 150th anniversary crossing that will depart Rotterdam Oct. 15, 2022, exactly 150 years to the date of the departure of Rotterdam I’s maiden voyage.

The crossing will recreate that first cruise, going from Rotterdam to New York, with calls at Plymouth and Dover, then on to Fort Lauderdale. The cruise ship will stay overnight in New York for special celebrations.

To accommodate the new April 3 departure, three cruises were cancelled and all guests and their travel agents were notified. Bookings for the new eastbound transatlantic crossing will open to the public July 14, 2022.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Holland America Line Holland America Line Cruise Will Retrace the Cruise Line's Very First Voyage
Previous articleRoyal Caribbean Adds to Two More Cruise Ships to My Royal Cruise

RELATED ARTICLES

Holland America Line

Holland America Line Christens Newest Cruise Ship

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line christened their newest cruise ship, Rotterdam, on Monday in a ceremony that was held Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Rotterdam was christened by Her...
Read more
Holland America Line

Latest Cruise Ship Returns to Service From Florida Port

Ben Souza -
A cruise line saw another ship return to service this week as the vessel left Ft. Lauderdale, Florida for a three week cruise through...
Read more
Holland America Line

Holland America Line Celebrates 149th Anniversary

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line celebrated their 149th anniversary this week as the cruise line prepares to christen their newest ship next month. In addition to the...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,749FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Holland America Line

Holland America Line Christens Newest Cruise Ship

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line christened their newest cruise ship, Rotterdam, on Monday in a ceremony that was held Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Rotterdam was christened by Her...
Read more
Holland America Line

Latest Cruise Ship Returns to Service From Florida Port

Ben Souza -
A cruise line saw another ship return to service this week as the vessel left Ft. Lauderdale, Florida for a three week cruise through...
Read more
Holland America Line

Holland America Line Celebrates 149th Anniversary

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line celebrated their 149th anniversary this week as the cruise line prepares to christen their newest ship next month. In addition to the...
Read more
Holland America Line

First Cruise Ship in Two Years Will Visit Canada This Weekend

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line will be the first cruise line to have a ship visit Canada in two years when one of their vessels makes...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Holland America Line Cruise Will Retrace the Cruise Line’s Very First Voyage

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line has added a second cruise celebrating their 150th anniversary and the voyage will retrace in reverse the cruise line's very first...

Royal Caribbean Adds to Two More Cruise Ships to My Royal Cruise

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean has added cruises on two more of their cruise ships to the cruise line's My Royal Cruise platform. My Royal Cruise is a...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share