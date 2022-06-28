Royal Caribbean Adds to Two More Cruise Ships to My Royal Cruise

Royal Caribbean has added cruises on two more of their cruise ships to the cruise line’s My Royal Cruise platform.



My Royal Cruise is a one site stop after you book a cruise to reserve your shore excursions, beverage packages, dining packages, internet, spa packages, and more. It is currently available on 17 Royal Caribbean cruise ships and is now being added to Explorer of the Seas and the world’s largest cruise ship, Wonder of the Seas.

The newest My Royal Cruise update is adding Explorer of the Seas sailings departing on or after September 3, 2022, and Wonder of the Seas sailings departing on or after December 4, 2022.

My Royal Cruise offers easy-to-understand pricing display and a new product availability feature where you can now effortlessly filter, view and purchase fantastic experiences available onboard your cruise ship.

It securely stores your credit card information for faster purchasing and also offers a weekly glance at your daily schedule.

My Royal Cruise is available on Mariner of the Seas, Symphony of the Seas, Odyssey of the Seas, Oasis of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas, Navigator of the Seas, Anthem of the Seas, Freedom of the Seas, Adventure of the Seas, Independence of the Seas, Liberty of the Seas, Allure of the Seas, Ovation of the Seas, Quantum of the Seas, Grandeur of the Seas, Enchantment of the Seas departing June 24, 2022, Vision of the Seas departing July 16, 2022.