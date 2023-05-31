New Miami Bound Cruise Ship Completes Construction Milestone

71 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

A new mega cruise ship that will homeport in Miami completed a construction milestone this week with a coin ceremony at the shipyard.



MSC World America will debut in Miami in 2025 and will be the largest non-Royal Caribbean cruise ship to sail from the U.S. This 215,000 gross ton cruise ship will offer weeklong cruises to the Caribbean.

The 22 deck cruise ship will feature 2,626 cabins and more than 420,000 square foot of public space. The Y-shaped aft offers the outdoor World Promenade that offers unique dining, lounging and entertainment options are paired with stunning ocean views and unmatched LED light shows.

MSC World America will have 13 restaurants including six specialty dining options. The ship will have 20 bars and lounges, including the Sports Bar, Comedy Club, The Gin Project, Elixir mixology bar and more.

The indoor World Galleria is lined with bars, restaurants, shops and boutiques—topped with a state-of-the-art LED and kinetic light ceiling.

Other features of the ship include:

Six pools and 14 hot tubs, including a spacious indoor pool with retractable roof and twin adults-only Zen pools at the aft of the ship

Expansive water park with water slides that include a VR experience

Kids Clubs featuring dedicated facilities for age groups ranging from infants to 17 years old

Three entertainment venues with all-new live entertainment and theater shows

Rubén A. Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA, said: “Our commitment to bringing our largest, most innovative and environmentally advanced ships to the North American market is stronger than ever, and all of us at MSC Cruises are looking forward to welcoming guests on board MSC World America. The ship’s long list of new spaces and experiences will set a new standard for Caribbean cruising when she arrives in the U.S. in 2025. All of MSC World America’s itineraries include Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, our beautiful island destination that highlights the natural beauty of The Bahamas and our focus on marine conservation. She will join our growing U.S. fleet amid our ongoing homeport expansion, which saw the recent addition of Port Canaveral and New York City with plans for Galveston on the horizon. Together, these initiatives will allow our guests to experience MSC Cruises’ unique international flavor on more ships in more places, and we’re proud to have MSC World America leading the way.”